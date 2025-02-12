Highest-Paid Big Ten Coaches After Ohio State's Ryan Day Massive Contract Extension
Fresh off winning the 2024-25 College Football Playoff National Championship, Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day was rewarded with a three-year contract extension and is now set for seven years in charge in Columbus.
Day's contract total is now at a staggering $87.5 million, $12.5 million annual salary going forward. The buyout on his new deal is $80.5 million.
With his extension, Day ranks as the second-highest paid coach in college football behind No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart in the Southeastern Conference at $13 million per season. Behind Day is Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney in the Atlantic Coast Conference at $11.5 million annual salary.
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was the previous highest-paid coach in the Big Ten Conference at $122 million after his $4.5 million dollar contract buyout with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022. Riley is now the sixth-highest paid coach in college football and second-highest paid in the Big Ten.
Penn State Nittany Lions coach James Franklin received a $85 million contract extension around the end of the 2021 season. He's coming off his first College Football Playoff appearance since being hired by the school back in 2014.
The question is - where does Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning's salary rank amongst one of the top conferences in the country?
1. Ryan Day - Ohio State Buckeyes
$12.5 million annual salary
2. Lincoln Riley - USC Trojans
$10.1 million annual salary
3. James Franklin - Penn State Nittany Lions
$8.5 million annual salary
4. Dan Lanning - Oregon Ducks
“In coaching, you dream to be at a place where you can both raise your family and win at a high level. Oregon has more than exceeded those expectations for my wife, Sauphia, and our three boys, and this will ensure our boys can all graduate from the same school as we continue to grow roots in the community... I am grateful to Phil and Penny Knight, Rob Mullens and President Scholz for their faith and unwavering support of our program.”- Dan Lanning via The Daily Emerald
$8.4 million annual salary
5. Luke Fickell - Wisconsin Badgers
$7.73 million annual salary
6. Jedd Fisch - Washington Huskies
$7.70 million annual salary
7. Jonathan Smith - Michigan State Spartans
$7.3 million annual salary
8. Kirk Ferentz - Iowa Hawkeyes
$7.0 million annual salary
9. P.J. Fleck - Minnesota Golden Gophers
$6.7 million annual salary
10. Bret Bielema - Illinois Fighting Illini
$6.7 million annual salary
11. Matt Rhule - Nebraska Cornhuskers
$6.5 million annual salary
12. Greg Schiano - Rutgers Scarlet Knights
$6.3 million annual salary
13. Sherrone Moore - Michigan Wolverines
$6.0 million annual salary
14. Mike Locksley - Maryland Terrapins
$5.8 million annual salary
15. Curt Cignetti - Indiana Hoosiers
$4.3 million annual salary
16. Ryan Walters - Purdue Boilermakers
$4.1 million annual salary
17. DeShaun Foster - UCLA Bruins
$3.3 million annual salary
18. David Braun - Northwestern Wildcats
The Big Ten boasts 15 of the highest-paid coaches in the Top 50 programs of the entirety of college football. The SEC is also at 15 but have six in the Top 10 while the Big Ten is just at two.
Lanning is 35-6 in three seasons as head coach at Oregon, ranking third among active head coaches in both wins and winning percentage during that time. In 2024, the Ducks also achieved the first 13-0 start in program history, earning the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and a berth in the Rose Bowl.