How to Watch Oregon Ducks at Michigan State Spartans: TV Channel, Preview, Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks (16-7, 5-7) men's basketball team will travel to the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 8-2) on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. PT at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The game will be televised on Fox.
Preview
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is searching for his eleventh Big Ten Conference regular season title. The Spartans are currently one game back of the Purdue Boilermakers in the conference standings but have lost two in a row after a rough Los Angeles road trip (63-61 at UCLA Bruins, 70-64 at USC Trojans).
Oregon coach Dana Altman and his group have much bigger issues, losing four games in a row (77-69 at Minnesota Golden Gophers, 78-52 at UCLA Bruins, 77-71 vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers, 80-76 at Michigan Wolverines).
Izzo has always had disciplined teams on the defensive end and this season is no different. Michigan State ranks second in the Big Ten in points allowed per game with 67.1, opponent's field goal percentage with 39.7 as well as three-point percentage with 29.1. They also grab the second-most rebounds per game at 40.7 and lead the conference in blocks per game at 5.1.
Offensively, the Spartans do turn over the ball 12.2 times per game while the Ducks force 12.5 turnovers per game. Oregon's backcourt consisting of sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad and senior guard TJ Bamba must attack Michigan State's lack of ball security in order to steal away a victory to end this road trip on a strong note.
Spartans senior guard Jaden Akins leads the team in scoring with 13.5 points per game on 42.7 shooting from the field. His three-point shooting has taken a major dip to 29.7 percent compared to his first three seasons with the Spartans.
“We gotta play our tails off. Again, we just gotta play better. I know it’s redundant and I know our fans are like, ‘Obviously,’ but our players just need to keep hearing it over and over again. We got stagnant and we didn’t improve over a two, two-and-a-half-week period and it has cost us. We can turn that around in the next six weeks, but we’re gonna have to really focus and we’re gonna have to be tougher.”- Dana Altman on KUJZ-FM
Ducks senior center Nate Bittle was recently named one of the top 10 candidates for the 2025 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given annually to college basketball's top center by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He's averaging a team-high 12.7 points per game along with 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. Bittle has been consistent all season long and is the main source of Oregon's offense.
"I think everybody picked them as one of the more talented teams when the year started. Altman is a very good coach. Everybody had them, Indiana and Illinois when the year started, then they won that tournament out in Vegas, and got as high as eighth or ninth in the country and they went on a bit of a tough streak themselves. They've got a guard and a big that are really good and they've got eight man deep that can play."- Tom Izzo via Spartans Wire
According to FanDuel, the Spartans are favored to win against the Ducks. The spread is currently -7.5 points in favor of Michigan State and the the over/under points total is set at 146.5. Money line for Oregon is +260 and -330 for Michigan State.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
