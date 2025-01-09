How to Watch Oregon Ducks At Ohio State Buckeyes: Preview, Prediction, Odds, TV Channel
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (13-2, 2-2) men's basketball team will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2) on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. PT. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Preview
The Buckeyes are coming off an impressive 89-88 victory at Minnesota on Jan. 6 but it took them double overtime to do so. Ohio State coach Jake Diebler's is going to be coming into the Oregon matchup a bit overrun.
Ohio State junior guard Bruce Thornton is playing his way into the NBA Draft conversation. He has frustrated Big Ten Conference opponents throughout his career with his ability to exploit any sort of defense that is thrown at him. Whether it's man-to-man, half-court press, zone defense. It really doesn't matter thanks to Thornton's quick decision making which makes him an offensive threat any time he's on the floor.
This season with the Buckeyes, Thornton is averaging 16.9 points per game on a shooting split of a 53.4 field goal percentage, 44.1 three-point percentage, and 82.4 free throw percentage. That's to go along with 4.5 assists per game.
He also plays with a high motor and intensity every play on the defensive end. Puts him in a position where Diebler has to keep him out on the floor as much as possible. Through his three seasons in Columbus, Thornton has 269 total rebounds and 83 total steals.
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Replaces Jayden Daniels, Earns Game Ball in Win
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Ryan Pellum Enters Transfer Portal: Former 4-Star Recruit
MORE: College Football Analyst Critiques Comparisons of Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Nick Saban
Thornton's defensive assignment will come against Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad. He's coming off a marvelous performance in the 83-79 victory over the Maryland Terrapins where Shelstad went a perfect 5-for-5 on three-pointers. He would finish with 23 points on 8-for-10 field goals plus five rebounds and two assists.
Oregon coach Dana Altman has to get his team to hunker down defensively if they want any chance of stealing a key Quad 1 victory on the road at Ohio State for their March Madness resume. The Buckeyes are coming into the matchup averaging 81.8 points per game which is the 50th highest in the country.
The Ducks are currently No. 21 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool or NET rankings. Oregon has a 5-2 record in Quad 1 opportunities and a 2-0 record in Quad 2 opportunities.
According to oddsmakers across the major sportsbooks, the Buckeyes are favored to win against the Ducks. The spread is currently 2.5 points in favor of Ohio State, The over/under points total is set at 150.5. Money line for Oregon is +130 and -150 for Ohio State.
MORE: Denver Broncos Rookie Bo Nix Breaks NFL Record, Clinches Playoffs vs. Kansas City
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Declares For NFL Draft: Thanks Biological, Adopted Family
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Ready To Lead? 'Heisman Finalist' Says Receiver Tez Johnson
MORE: Five-Star Recruit Elbert Hill Visiting Oregon Ducks, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks 5-Star Quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele Entering Transfer Portal