Oregon Ducks Add 6-10 Turkish Recruit To Dana Altman's Frontcourt

Within the last three weeks, 6-10 forward Efe Vatan and 6-11 center Ege Demir have been added to the 2025-26 Oregon Ducks' roster. The two big men both come from Turkey and have three years of college eligibility each under coach Dana Altman.

Arden Cravalho

Jan 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman watches play against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks coach Dana Altman continues to add more size from the country of Turkey to his 2025-26 roster, leading up to the start of the season.

After former UCLA Bruins commit Ege Demir joined Oregon on July 21, 6-10 Turkish forward Efe Vatan announced his commitment to the Ducks just about three weeks later on Aug. 14.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman embraces UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin
Mar 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman embraces UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin after the Ducks defeated the Bruins 68-66 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Vatan averaged 16.5 points on a 53.6 field goal percentage and 34.0 three-point percentage in Turkey's U-19 league with Galatasaray this past season. He added 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as well.

Playing at the power forward position the majority of the time, Vatan brings solid size tied to his ability to protect the rim. While he can extend out beyond the arc and handle the ball, cutting down on turnovers and improving his shot selection are a must as he makes the transition from Europe to the college basketball game.

As for Demir, he looks to immediately be jumping into senior Nate Bittle's backup role at the center position. In his third season in the Turkish Basketball Super League, the 20-year-old averaged 5.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 15.3 minutes per game with Darussafaka Lassa Istanbul.

Demir was originally committed to coach Mick Cronin and UCLA back in 2022 but wasn't admitted to the university after not passing the 'English as a Foreign Language' test. Three years later, the physical specimen force near the basket has finally made his way stateside.

The athletic pair of Turkish big men could cause some chaos if they decide to stay in Eugene for the long haul. Only time will tell if that ends up being true.

Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) defends
Mar 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

What does the future Oregon Ducks rotation look like?

The 2025-26 Oregon depth chart is intriguing, versatile in the backcourt and length in the frontcourt:

Point guard - Jackson Shelstad, TK Simpkins, Jamari Phillips, JJ Frakes

Shooting guard - TK Simpkins, Jamari Phillips, JJ Frakes, Drew Carter

Small forward - Devon Pryor, Dezdrick Lindsay, Oleksandr Kobzystyi, Luke Johnson

Power forward - Kwame Evans Jr., Sean Stewart, Miles Stewart, Efe Vatan

Center - Nate Bittle, Ege Demir, Efe Vatan

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) dribbles the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) in the first half
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) dribbles the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The returning core trio of Bittle (2025 All-Big Ten Third Team), junior Jackson Shelstad (2025 All-Big Ten Third Team), and junior Kwame Evans Jr. will be running the show for the Ducks during the second go-around in the Big Ten Conference.

The additions of Elon Phoenix senior TK Simpkins (finished No. 7 in scoring in the Coastal Athletic Association with 16.4 points per game in 2024-25), Ohio State Buckeyes junior Sean Stewart (former 2023 McDonald's All-American), and Texas Longhorns junior Devon Pryor (tested the NBA Draft waters this offseason) through the transfer portal will bring more stability and confidence to Altman's long-term plan for the upcoming season.

Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits'. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.

