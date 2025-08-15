Oregon Ducks Add 6-10 Turkish Recruit To Dana Altman's Frontcourt
Oregon Ducks coach Dana Altman continues to add more size from the country of Turkey to his 2025-26 roster, leading up to the start of the season.
After former UCLA Bruins commit Ege Demir joined Oregon on July 21, 6-10 Turkish forward Efe Vatan announced his commitment to the Ducks just about three weeks later on Aug. 14.
Vatan averaged 16.5 points on a 53.6 field goal percentage and 34.0 three-point percentage in Turkey's U-19 league with Galatasaray this past season. He added 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as well.
Playing at the power forward position the majority of the time, Vatan brings solid size tied to his ability to protect the rim. While he can extend out beyond the arc and handle the ball, cutting down on turnovers and improving his shot selection are a must as he makes the transition from Europe to the college basketball game.
As for Demir, he looks to immediately be jumping into senior Nate Bittle's backup role at the center position. In his third season in the Turkish Basketball Super League, the 20-year-old averaged 5.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 15.3 minutes per game with Darussafaka Lassa Istanbul.
Demir was originally committed to coach Mick Cronin and UCLA back in 2022 but wasn't admitted to the university after not passing the 'English as a Foreign Language' test. Three years later, the physical specimen force near the basket has finally made his way stateside.
The athletic pair of Turkish big men could cause some chaos if they decide to stay in Eugene for the long haul. Only time will tell if that ends up being true.
What does the future Oregon Ducks rotation look like?
The 2025-26 Oregon depth chart is intriguing, versatile in the backcourt and length in the frontcourt:
Point guard - Jackson Shelstad, TK Simpkins, Jamari Phillips, JJ Frakes
Shooting guard - TK Simpkins, Jamari Phillips, JJ Frakes, Drew Carter
Small forward - Devon Pryor, Dezdrick Lindsay, Oleksandr Kobzystyi, Luke Johnson
Power forward - Kwame Evans Jr., Sean Stewart, Miles Stewart, Efe Vatan
Center - Nate Bittle, Ege Demir, Efe Vatan
The returning core trio of Bittle (2025 All-Big Ten Third Team), junior Jackson Shelstad (2025 All-Big Ten Third Team), and junior Kwame Evans Jr. will be running the show for the Ducks during the second go-around in the Big Ten Conference.
The additions of Elon Phoenix senior TK Simpkins (finished No. 7 in scoring in the Coastal Athletic Association with 16.4 points per game in 2024-25), Ohio State Buckeyes junior Sean Stewart (former 2023 McDonald's All-American), and Texas Longhorns junior Devon Pryor (tested the NBA Draft waters this offseason) through the transfer portal will bring more stability and confidence to Altman's long-term plan for the upcoming season.