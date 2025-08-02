5-Star Forward Recruit Prepares For Oregon Ducks, Dana Altman Visit
One of the top recruits in the 2026 class, five-star forward Christian Collins, will be visiting the Oregon Ducks and chatting with Dana Altman's coaching staff from Sept. 5-7.
Along with his trip to Eugene, Collins has scheduled to check out the USC Trojans on Aug. 29-31 and the Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 3-5.
Collins spoke with On3's Jaime Shaw about his one-and-done expectations for himself at the college level.
“I want to be able to get the full experience. My plan is to probably wait until late to commit. I want to go somewhere I can really develop, that is like a family. I want to be a one-and-done, but even if it’s a two or three-and-done, whatever it is, I want to go somewhere I know I can develop.”- Chrisitan Collins on college via On3
Oregon has been active in Collins' recruitment but he's still unfamiliar with the program as his mom has been speaking with the staff more. That puts more pressure on this visit going well for the Ducks.
Out of Southern California powerhouse Saint John Bosco, the 6-8 and 200-pound recruit ranks as the No. 3 player in the nation, the No. 2 power forward, and the No. 3 standout from the state of California (per Rivals).
Collins averaged 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks in his 29 games played during his junior campaign. He is a versatile threat who can score when needed, crash the glass, get in passing lanes, and protect the rim.
His father, DeAngelo, played in the 2002 McDonald's All-American Game, the finest high school event that Christian will most likely receive an invite to next spring as well.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reacts To Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith's Autzen Stadium Claim
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Elite Recruiting Target Nears Commitment Announcement
MORE: Top-10 College Football Teams Most-Likely To Go Undefeated: Surprising List
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Training Camp Stats Day 8
Altman's 2026 recruiting class currently only holds a commitment from three-star forward Kendre Harrison, who also plans on playing tight end for coach Dan Lanning and the football team. Oregon's basketball class ranks No. 19 in the country and No. 6 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 5 Maryland Terrapins, No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers, No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers, and No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (per On3).
The incoming 2025 recruiting class consists of one high school recruit, three-star guard JJ Frakes. The transfer portal haul is quite intriguing, including Elon Phoenix combo guard TK Simpkins, Howard Bison forward Miles Stewart, Ohio State Buckeyes forward Sean Stewart (a 2023 McDonald's All-American), and Texas Longhorns wing Devon Pryor, who recently tested the NBA Draft waters.
The return of three juniors will be the face of the program next season. That's guard Jackson Shelstad, forward Kwame Evans Jr., and center Nate Bittle. With that leadership back in Eugene for Altman to mold, a Big Ten title and deep NCAA Tournament run is not that far of a reach for this group.