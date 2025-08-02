Ducks Digest

5-Star Forward Recruit Prepares For Oregon Ducks, Dana Altman Visit

5-star recruit Christian Collins is one of the top overall recruits in the entire 2026 class. He has three official visits set over the next three months with the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, and Kentucky Wildcats before he starts his senior campaign with the Southern California powerhouse Saint John Bosco.

Arden Cravalho

Mar 6, 2019; Pullman, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman looks on during the game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2019; Pullman, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman looks on during the game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
One of the top recruits in the 2026 class, five-star forward Christian Collins, will be visiting the Oregon Ducks and chatting with Dana Altman's coaching staff from Sept. 5-7.

Along with his trip to Eugene, Collins has scheduled to check out the USC Trojans on Aug. 29-31 and the Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 3-5.

St. John Bosco's Christian Collins (11) dribbles the ball while being guarded by Sandra Day O'Connor's Colton Watson (14)
St. John Bosco's Christian Collins (11) dribbles the ball while being guarded by Sandra Day O'Connor's Colton Watson (14) during the Nike Tournament of Champions at Highland High School Gym on Jan 2, 2025, in Gilbert, Ariz. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Collins spoke with On3's Jaime Shaw about his one-and-done expectations for himself at the college level.

“I want to be able to get the full experience. My plan is to probably wait until late to commit. I want to go somewhere I can really develop, that is like a family. I want to be a one-and-done, but even if it’s a two or three-and-done, whatever it is, I want to go somewhere I know I can develop.”

Chrisitan Collins on college via On3

Oregon has been active in Collins' recruitment but he's still unfamiliar with the program as his mom has been speaking with the staff more. That puts more pressure on this visit going well for the Ducks.

Out of Southern California powerhouse Saint John Bosco, the 6-8 and 200-pound recruit ranks as the No. 3 player in the nation, the No. 2 power forward, and the No. 3 standout from the state of California (per Rivals).

Collins averaged 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks in his 29 games played during his junior campaign. He is a versatile threat who can score when needed, crash the glass, get in passing lanes, and protect the rim.

His father, DeAngelo, played in the 2002 McDonald's All-American Game, the finest high school event that Christian will most likely receive an invite to next spring as well.

Elon Phoenix guard TK Simpkins (3) dribbles in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.
Nov 4, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix guard TK Simpkins (3) dribbles in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Altman's 2026 recruiting class currently only holds a commitment from three-star forward Kendre Harrison, who also plans on playing tight end for coach Dan Lanning and the football team. Oregon's basketball class ranks No. 19 in the country and No. 6 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 5 Maryland Terrapins, No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers, No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers, and No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (per On3).

The incoming 2025 recruiting class consists of one high school recruit, three-star guard JJ Frakes. The transfer portal haul is quite intriguing, including Elon Phoenix combo guard TK Simpkins, Howard Bison forward Miles Stewart, Ohio State Buckeyes forward Sean Stewart (a 2023 McDonald's All-American), and Texas Longhorns wing Devon Pryor, who recently tested the NBA Draft waters.

The return of three juniors will be the face of the program next season. That's guard Jackson Shelstad, forward Kwame Evans Jr., and center Nate Bittle. With that leadership back in Eugene for Altman to mold, a Big Ten title and deep NCAA Tournament run is not that far of a reach for this group.

Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits'. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.

