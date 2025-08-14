EXCLUSIVE: Why Guard TK Simpkins Transferred to Oregon Ducks
Elon Phoenix transfer and junior combo guard TK Simpkins looks to be the most important offseason acquisition through the transfer portal for the Oregon Ducks.
Simpkins was named to the All-Coastal Athletic Association Second Team this past season while averaging a team-leading 16.4 points per game on a 42.3 field goal percentage, 36.7 three-point percentage, and 75.6 free throw percentage.
He spoke with Oregon Ducks on SI's Arden Cravalho about what led him to decide to become a Duck, his early thoughts on his teammates throughout the summer, and what he's looking forward to in his upcoming senior campaign.
Oregon coach Dana Altman's program in the Pacific Northwest is known for producing NBA-ready talent, such as Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard. That's what mainly drew Simpkins to Eugene.
"Just being able to learn from coach Altman because he has had a couple of great players still in the league right now, players that make a lot of money playing basketball... I just felt like it was a good fit for me with the way he runs his offense."- TK Simpkins on choosing Oregon
Simpkins has been known for his scoring outbursts during his collegiate career, specifically through his mid-range game or when getting to the free-throw line. The same should be expected from him, plus more, such as his ability to anticipate passes in the lanes and guard ball-handlers straight up.
He was ranked No. 19 in the CAA with 1.1 steals per game during the 2024-25 season, and on that side of the ball, he's continuing to improve.
"Really, it's just whatever coach needs me to do. Whatever is needed on the court, that's what I'm going to go and provide, honestly. I would still want to have that scoring burst and be able to put the ball in the basket."- TK Simpkins on expectations at Oregon
Simpkins should jump right into the starting shooting guard role alongside junior point guard Jackson Shelstad in the backcourt. That duo makes for a dangerous combination of skill and playing experience, so much so that it could end up being one of the most talented in the Big Ten Conference.
"It's been good (with Shelstad), for real. Just having two guards able to play on and off the ball, being able to find others, look for each other. Both guards that are able to shoot it, like to get downhill, attract other defenders, and make plays for other people."- TK Simpkins on Jackson Shelstad
Two more Ducks to pay attention to coming out of the portal are Ohio State Buckeyes forward Sean Stewart, as well as Texas Longhorns wing Devon Pryor. Stewart was a 2023 McDonald's All-American, and Pryor recently just tested the NBA Draft waters this offseason.
Simpkins is seeing early signs of growth from the pair in the short time they have spent together during the months of July and August.
"I'm seeing improvement from where they were before they got here. I feel like they both just keep making jumps. They should each have a good year."- TK Simpkins on Oregon transfer haul
As for his own personal advancement, he wants to see all of his shooting percentages make the move upward while still battling against high-major talent on a game-by-game basis. That's something Simpkins hasn't had the opportunity to do playing at the mid-major level with Elon.
"Really just being able to be more efficient, getting that field goal percentage up. Getting that three-ball percentage up as well and just being able to stand in front of defenders. That wasn't a problem, but I feel like that's something that's going to be a big jump coming from the CAA to the Big Ten. It's NBA-level talent in this conference."- TK Simpkins on personal growth
It was recently announced that Oregon has scheduled the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Dec. 21. With this fresh on the mind, it led to curiosity about figuring out who Simpkins is looking forward to playing in either the upcoming non-conference or Big Ten play.
Shockingly, it wasn't against one of the most winning college basketball programs in the 21st century from the nearby state of Washington.
Indiana (at Assembly Hall). I had teammates last year tell me how crazy loud it gets there. Also, one of my previous teammates from last year currently goes there (sophomore guard Nick Dorn)... This doesn't really have anything to do with basketball, but I am a Nupe (a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity), which was founded at Indiana University."- TK Simpkins on 2025-26 schedule
Simpkins mentioned that he's also looking forward to playing at another school from the state of Indiana, the Purdue Boilermakers, inside the Mackey Arena. Coach Matt Painter's incoming group has been garnering interest as a national championship favorite across many other major media outlets.
Altman and his flock are just beginning their preparation for a Big Ten title and a return to the NCAA Tournament. Simpkins is a key part of the success in that quest.