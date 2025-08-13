Oregon Ducks Schedule Exciting Christmas Game Vs. Top College Basketball Program
The Pacific Northwest is in for a special treat for a matchup between two of the best college basketball programs on the West Coast (and beyond) over the last decade.
The Oregon Ducks and Gonzaga Bulldogs have scheduled a neutral-site game at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on December 21st, right before Christmas, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
The time and ticket sales will be announced at a later date. According to The Oregonian's James Crepea, the Big Ten Conference owns the broadcast rights, meaning the television broadcast will likely either be on FOX or FS1.
Gonzaga coach Mark Few graduated from Oregon in 1987 before he became a graduate assistant in Spokane in 1989. The Zags’ all-time record against his alma mater is 4-19.
Gonzaga did have the most recent victory as they took care of Oregon in the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals in the Bahamas, 73-72 in overtime. Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev finished with a double-double (22 points on 7-for-15 shooting and 8-for-9 free throws, 15 rebounds, one block) in the win. Hw was later named the 2020 West Coast Conference Player of the Year and drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Five-Star Recruit Takes Shot at USC Trojans
MORE: Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard Breaks Record With Scoring Outburst
MORE: Elite 4-Star Recruit Planning Visit With Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Change Receiver Depth Chart After Rookie Shines In Preseason Game
The 2025-26 Oregon Ducks
Oregon coach Dana Altman returns a core trio in senior center Nate Bittle, junior guard Jackson Shelstad, and junior forward Kwame Evans Jr. That makes for a dangerous group when Big Ten Conference play comes around.
The Ducks grabbed a haul of talent this offseason through the transfer portal:
Elon Phoenix senior guard TK Simpkins (led team in scoring with 16.4 points per game in 2024-25)
Ohio State Buckeyes junior forward Sean Stewart (former McDonald's All-American in 2023)
Texas Longhorns junior wing Devon Pryor (tested the NBA Draft waters this summer)
Since Altman joined the program in Eugene back in 2010, he has been invited to March Madness a total of nine times. He led the Ducks to the 2017 Final Four, which is arguably the most prestigious roster in program history.
The 2025-26 Gonzaga Bulldogs
The Zags return a monstrous frontcourt filled with three skilled leftie big men, consisting of 6-9 graduate student Graham Ike, 6-10 redshirt junior Braden Huff, and 7-0 sophomore Ismaila Diagne.
In the backcourt, Gonzaga struck gold in the transfer portal with Colgate Raiders redshirt junior Braeden Smith now running the point, Arizona State Sun Devils graduate student Adam Miller at the shooting guard position, Florida State Seminoles wing Jalen Warley coming off the bench, and Grand Canyon Antelopes graduate student Tyon Grant-Foster.
Grant-Foster is still waiting for a waiver to be granted by the NCAA in order to compete. If it is, he will be the go-to scoring option for the Zags.
Gonzaga hasn't missed the NCAA Tournament since 1998, making it 26 straight trips to the Big Dance and two national championship appearances. Their nine straight Sweet Sixteens came to an end this past postseason.