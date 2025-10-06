Where Oregon Ducks Stand As No. 1 Basketball Recruit Tyran Stokes Nears Decision
Five-star small forward Tyran Stokes is the top prospect from the recruiting class of 2026. The Oregon Ducks and coach Dana Altman have been making a push for Stokes, who is narrowing down his final programs before his commitment.
Stokes is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, per Rivals. The California local is officially down to five schools: the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, and the Louisville Cardinals, as announced on ESPN.
Where Oregon Stands With Stokes
The Oregon Ducks are making a strong push for the No. 1 recruit and doing as much as they can to land Stokes. Notable Oregon alumnus and Nike co-founder Phil Knight has stepped in to help the Ducks land Stokes, according to a report from Rivals.
As the No. 1 high school basketball player from the class of 2026, Stokes signed a major Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), that could play a role in his recruitment. Stokes signed a multi-year shoe deal with Nike.
With the partnership, it could be more likely that Stokes picks a team also associated with Nike, which would knock the Kansas Jayhawks and Louisville Cardinals lower on his list, as they are with Adidas. Oregon, USC, and Kentucky are Nike-sponsored programs, and his NIL deal could give the Ducks an edge.
Stokes had an official visit with the Oregon Ducks in September and has been to his top five campuses. The five-star recruit is looking for a school that will help him on and off the court.
“I want to play for someone who really appreciates me outside of the court,” Stokes told Rivals. “Someone who is going to talk with me just about how things are going and not just talk basketball all the time. I’m looking for a home, a place that I’m going to feel comfortable.”
While Stokes currently plays high school basketball in California, he is originally from Kentucky. The Wildcats and Ducks, per Rivals, are the two front-runners, and Altman and Oregon will have to make a big push to land the No. 1 prospect.
Oregon's Class of 2026
Stokes is a talented athlete who will be a difference-maker on whichever team he commits to. With the talent Oregon already has, the five-star recruit could help bring Altman’s Ducks to an even higher level.
The Oregon Ducks recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 5 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten. One concern is that four-star small forward Tajh Ariza committed to the Ducks on Oct. 3.
Ariza was a big pickup for the Ducks, who averaged 10.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game at the NBAPA Top 100 Camp over the summer. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Ariza is the No. 17 recruit in the nation, the No. 7 small forward, and the No. 6 player from California.
With Ariza and Stokes playing the same position, it could be hard for Oregon to land the No. 1 overall prospect, but the Ducks remain in the running.
Also in the class of 2026 is center Kendre Harrison, the No. 3 recruit from North Carolina.
Despite Ariza’s commitment, the Oregon Ducks are in good standing with Stokes and still pushing to land the No. 1 overall recruit. Stokes has not given an official commitment date, but Rivals reported an announcement could be around Friday, Oct. 10.