Grading Boston Celtics' Signing Of New Potential Starting Center Chris Boucher
After seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors from 2018-2025, free agent forward Chris Boucher has agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Sham Charania. Boucher's deal with the organization will be guaranteed.
Boucher was the last remaining member of Toronto's 2019 NBA Finals group that upset the Golden State Warriors. He also won the previous 2018 NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State organization despite only logging one minute of play.
GRADING BOUCHER SIGNING
This past season in 2024-25, Boucher averaged 10.0 points on a shooting split of 49.2 free throw percentage, 36.6 three-point percentage, and 78.2 free throw percentage for the Raptors. He also logged 4.5 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game as a member of the second unit.
Boucher leaves Toronto as the franchise's all-time leader in points (3,256), double-doubles (49), rebounds (1,897), blocks (347), three-pointers made (334), field goals made (1,518), minutes played (6,546), and games played (383) when coming off the bench. He is also second in steals with 176.
This is a necessary addition for the Boston organization with forward Jayson Tatum out for the foreseeable future with a ruptured Achilles. Boucher should jump into a significant starting role in the Celtics' frontcourt in place of the six-time NBA All-Star at the four position.
For those reasons the signing earns a B+ grade.
BOUCHER'S STRENGTHS
He can explode at any time on the offensive end, having dropped 38 points on 14-for-24 shooting and grabbed 19 rebounds against the Chicago Bulls back in April of 2020. On the defensive side of the floor, Boucher isn't afraid to protect the rim against some of the league's best. He's a more than capable offensive rebounder and smart when cutting to the basket without the ball.
With his ability to stretch out the floor in thanks to his 6-9, long-stretching frame, this is an underrated signing at an under $4 million price range. Bucher's overall versatility and ability to understand his role in this single season could lead to a much larger, long-term deal for the 32-year-old.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Favorite For Starting Quarterback Position
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes Recruiting History With Latest 5-Star Commit
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land Multiple 5-Star Recruits
MORE: Cleveland Browns Rookie Dillon Gabriel's Training Camp Stats Day 9
BOUCHER AND PRITCHARD REUNITED
Boucher set a single-season record for blocks at 110 with the Oregon Ducks in 2015-16 and led the conference in blocks with 2,6 per game the following season. After tearing his ACL during the 2017 Pac-12 Conference Tournament, he went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft and signed a two-way contract with Golden State.
He would later sign another two-way contract with Toronto in 2018. In his first season in the country of Canada, Boucher was named both the G-League Most Valuable Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year with the Raptors 905 before signing a standard NBA contract with the big club in 2019.
Boucher is now reunited with his former Ducks teammate, Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard. Alongside the guard in Eugene under coach Dana Altman, the pair were a part of arguably the most historic team in Oregon's program history after reaching the 2017 Final Four.