Dana Altman, Oregon Ducks Monitoring Multi-Sport Recruit
The Oregon Ducks are watching with early intrigue of 6-8 power forward/center Owen Eteuati-Edwards from Arcadia, California. The three-star talent out of the 2028 recruiting class is entering his sophomore season and is a multi-sport athlete while also playing baseball as a pitcher, throwing 92 MPH fastballs.
Eteuati-Edwards holds offers from coach Dana Altman, the Arizona State Sun Devils, Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners, San Diego Toreros, and Stonehill Skyhawks. He's early in the recruiting process and is just now garnering attention from coaches and scouts at Power Five programs.
Per Rivals, Eteuati-Edwards ranks as the No. 72 overall player in the Class of 2028, No. 11 power forward, and No. 6 prospect in the state of California. When speaking with Rivals' Jaime Shaw, he spoke about his early relationship with Oregon assistant coach Mike Mennenga, who was the one who offered Eteuati-Edwards a spot in Eugene.
“Coach (Mike) Mennenga talks to us. I know they have a really hard-nosed program that plays a lot of defense. I like watching them play. They play within their system; they play the right way, and they play fast. I like the coaching staff they have there, and I know that they have all been there for a minute, too. They are just being who they are, sticking to their game plan, and being successful. Watching all that, and seeing how I fit into their system, it’s all very good.”- Four-star forward Owen Eteuati-Edwards
This past summer, he participated in training camp for the 2025 USA Men's U-16 National Team.
Eteuati-Edwards also competed with the Seattle Rotary on the Nike EYBL Circuit. He even competed with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ scout team.
In his freshman season with Arcadia, Eteuati-Edwards averaged 10.7 points on 44 percent from the field, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
Players Era Festival Opening Round Preview
In the first game of the ultra-competitive Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oregon (4-0) opens up with the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (4-1) at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, on TruTV at 5 p.m. PT.
First-year coach Steve Pearl replaced his father, Bruce Pearl, at the helm in the state of Alabama. The Tigers have a vigorous offense, scoring 93.4 points per game (No. 25-most in the nation). Senior small forward Keyshawn Hall is a dynamic scorer at 23.3 points per game on a 51.1 field goal percentage and a flamethrower from beyond the arc at 54.5 percent.
He's physical on the glass at 6-7 with his team-leading 11.0 rebounds per game and is swift in the passing lanes with his one steal per game. A top-to-bottom skilled prospect that will be watched by the many NBA scouts attending the tournament in Las Vegas.
This will be Oregon's first true test of the 2025 season, and in order to come away with a victory, it starts with senior center Nate Bittle's rim protection (3.0 blocks per game) and the team's overall effort on the defensive side of the ball.
The group as a whole has also struggled to find any sort of consistency with their three-point shooting and shot selection. Through the first four games at the Matthew Knight Arena, Altman's team is only hitting 31.5 percent of its looks from deep. That simply won't cut it with all the biggest names in college basketball competing under the bright lights of Sin City.
Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Auburn is favored by -4.5 points. The Tigers have a -205 money line and the Ducks are at +168. The over/under is set at 152.5 points.
Oregon has the eleventh-best odds out of the 18 teams to repeat as champions at the most highly anticipated tournament of Feast Week.
