Former Oregon Basketball Star Surprises Ducks Fans During Oregon State Game
With member of Oregon's 2017 Final Four team and current Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks making a surprise visit to Matthew Knight Arena, junior point guard Jackson Shelstad turned it on offensively in the second half and pushed the Oregon Ducks to a rivalry win in which they never trailed against the Oregon State Beavers, 87-75.
This was the first game that Shelstad wasn't wearing that wrap on his right shooting hand, and he looks to be right near 100 percent healthy. It couldn't have come at a better time, as the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, is set to begin on Monday, Nov. 24.
Shelstad's shooting motion and stroke are back to what they looked like from last season, pure and smooth coming off his hands. The West Linn, Oregon, native finished with 22 points on 7-for-15 field goals, 4-for-10 three-pointers, and 4-for-4 free throws during the in-state antagonism.
In total, four Ducks scored in double-figures against the Beavers, led by senior center Nate Bittle's game-high 24 points on 7-for-9 shooting, 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, and 8-for-10 at the charity stripe to go along with seven rebounds.
Senior shooting guard Takai Simpkins chipped in 13 points on 3-for-7 from deep to go along with a steal and a block. The Elon Phoenix transfer has complemented Shelstad as his backcourt partner perfectly in the early stages of the 2025-26 season and looks to be the fourth star of this team.
The third star, power forward Kwame Evans Jr., recorded his second career double-double, notching 16 points on 10-for-14 free throws and 14 rebounds. He's played in 75 games with the Pacific Northwest program since 2023.
Junior wing Devon Pryor was available to play against Oregon State for the first time since missing last week's game against the Rice Owls with a lower-body injury. The Texas Longhorns transfer did come off the bench in his return, only contributing four points and two blocks.
Sophomore guard Jamari Phillips made his season debut for Oregon after receiving a three-game suspension from the NCAA for selling his sneakers from the previous season. Coach Dana Altman's roster is nearing full strength for the first time, so his group is far from reaching its utmost ability yet. The chemistry between the veterans and new pieces is continuing to get stronger by the day.
The side of the ball that the improved chemistry will help the most with is the Ducks' defense. Coach Wayne Tinkle and his Beavers were held to a 43 field goal percentage and a 32 three-point percentage. This unit hasn't been able to play a complete game with full four quarters' worth of effort in that department.
As for Tinkle, he's going to have a tough time regrouping after losing a load of talent. Just this past season, five players entered the transfer portal.
Senior forward Michael Rataj - Baylor Bears
Senior forward Parsa Fallah - Oklahoma State Cowboys
Redshirt senior guard Nate Kingz - Syracuse Orange
Junior guard Liutauras Lelevicius - TCU Horned Frogs
Fifth-year guard Damarco Minor - Pittsburgh Panthers
Oregon State still leads the all-time series over Oregon, 192–174. That's the most games played amongst any Division I rivalry series.
The Ducks now look to repeat as the Players Era Festival champions during the Thanksgiving week. The opening round will be against first-year coach Steve Pearl and the No. 22 Auburn Tigers. It's scheduled for Monday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. PT, and this will be the Ducks' first game away from home.