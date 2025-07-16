Which 5-Star Recruits Are Powering Oregon Ducks' Rising Recruiting Class?
The Oregon Ducks' 2026 recruiting class is sneakily becoming one of the best in the nation. Coach Dan Lanning’s program has been skyrocketing through the class rankings this summer, thanks in part to its multiple five-star recruits.
Oregon is one of five programs with multiple five-star pledges, currently sitting with three. The Alabama Crimson Tide lead the nation with four commits, while the Texas Longhorns also have three and the LSU Tigers and USC Trojans both have two.
Following four-star edge rusher Prince Tavizon’s reclassification to the 2026 class, the Ducks now have 15 verbal commitments. Their 2026 class currently features 10 four-stars, two three-stars and three five-stars.
Oregon’s class ranks No. 9 in the nation by On3 with a score of 91.664. The Trojans hold the No. 1 ranking with a 93.207 score. The Ducks sit at No. 12 in the nation, per 247Sports, and are listed at No. 9 by ESPN.
Lanning secured five-star commitments from Maryland offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, Nevada safety Jett Washington and North Carolina tight end Kendre Harrison.
The program was in the running for a handful of other five-star recruits, such as safety Jireh Edwards, linebacker Tyler Atkinson and cornerback Brandon Arrington, but missed out. Oregon is still second only to the Crimson Tide when it comes to the number of top prospects committed, with the opportunity to secure more.
Offensive Tackle – Iheanacho
Iheanacho is the No. 6 player nationally and the No. 2 rated player at his position, per On3. The Georgetown Preparatory School athlete towers at 6-7 and is listed at 345 pounds.
The offensive tackle provides the Ducks’ frontline with a physical presence. In his junior year of high school, Iheanacho didn’t allow a single sack, playing a major role in helping the program to its fifth Interstate Athletic Conference title in six years.
The five-star committed to Oregon on July 3, shortly after his final official visit to Eugene. Iheanacho told Brian Dohn of 247Sports that his bond with the coaching staff and the program’s success with producing NFL talent played a role in his commitment.
“I feel if I do this right, in four years I will be in the green room at the NFL Draft with Roger Goodell,” Iheanacho told 247Sports. “I feel like Oregon puts me in the best spot to do that.”
Tight End – Harrison
The dual-sport recruit from Reidsville, North Carolina, joins Iheanacho at the top of the Ducks’ 2026 class. Harrison was one of the first verbal commitment in Oregon’s class, pledging back on Nov. 30, 2024.
Harrison caught 33 passes for 555 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games in 2024. He might be one of the most athletic recruits in the country, also regarded as a promising basketball prospect.
The tight end commit averaged over 21 points and 15 rebounds per game on the basketball court as a freshman. He made noise on July 12 with a 15-point, 20-rebound performance at the Peach Jam tournament.
Safety – Washington
The Oregon safety commit, Washington, rounds out the trio of Ducks five-stars so far. Washington is listed as the No. 14 player nationally by On3 and the No. 1 safety in the 2026 class.
He announced his commitment back on June 19. Like Iheanacho, Washington cited the strong relationships he’s built with Lanning and the coaches for his commitment.
The safety finished his junior season for Bishop Gorman with 38 tackles, five interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. He also spent some time playing wide receiver and basketball.