Abdul Carter Paid a Bet to Kayvon Thibodeaux After Oregon Beat Penn State
The Oregon Ducks knocked off the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday in an epic double overtime thriller, 30-24. When there is a big time game in college football, a lot of times if there are alumni of the schools involved on the same NFL team, there will be a friendly bet placed.
This was true for Kavyon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter of the New York Giants.
Kavyon Thibodeaux Wins Bet With Abdul Carter
New York Giants linebackers’ Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter made a bet with each other for the Oregon and Penn State game. This was a game between both of the colleges they played football at; Thibodeaux at Oregon and Carter at Penn State.
Oregon got the win and Carter had to pay up. At the Giants facility, Carter wore a black Oregon Ducks hoodie with an Oregon beanie.
The Giants drafted Abdul Carter out of Penn State at No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Carter was incredible in his time in college, being named a Unanimous All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. So far in his young professional career, Carter has recorded three tackles and half a sack.
Thibodeaux was selected No. 5 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Giants following a three-year career at Oregon where he earned Unanimous All-American honors in 2021. In his NFL career, Thibodeaux has racked up 123 total tackles, 21.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown. Thibodeaux was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2022.
Oregon Takes Down Penn State
The Oregon Ducks went on the road in front of a sold out crowd at Beaver Stadium to take on Penn State. It was a White Out crowd under the lights for this matchup between the No. 6 Ducks and No. 3 Nittany Lions.
It was a slow start for each offense. The score heading into halftime was 3-3. Finally, Oregon's offense started to get a rhythm going late in the third quarter. On a 10-play drive, Oregon marched 80 yards for a touchdown to take a 10-3 lead. Following a Penn State three and out, the Ducks offense had another 10-play drive that resulted in another touchdown to extend the lead 17-3 with 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
Just as it looked like Oregon had control, Penn State stormed back to tie the game to send it to overtime. The Ducks were able to outlast the Nittany Lions in double overtime, intercepting quarterback Drew Allar to seal the win.
The Ducks are now ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25's most recent rankings. Quarterback Dante Moore looks like the real deal and has Ducks fans hoping he can be the one to lead them on a deep College Football Playoff run.