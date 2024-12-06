4-Star Tight End Andrew Olesh Commits to Penn State Over Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines
Four-star tight end Andrew Olesh flipped his commitment from the Michigan Wolverines to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday. The elite recruit was considering a flip to the Oregon Ducks, but Penn State ultimately signed Olesh.
Olesh is 6-5, 215-pound tight end out of Center Valley, Pennsylvania. He is ranked as the third-best tight end in the class of 2025 per 247Sports. Olesh committed to the Michigan Wolverines in July but was heavily pursued by Oregon, Notre Dame, and Penn State.
Oregon’s Big Ten championship opponent on Saturday night, the Penn State Nittany Lions, ended up winning the sweepstakes.
During his commitment ceremony, it was announced that Olesh waited to announce until Friday because his team was scheduled to play in the Pennsylvania state championship on Thursday before being eliminated in the semi-finals. Did the extra few days help Penn State flip Olesh away from Michigan?
Olesh has impressed scouts with his versatility. 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins had this to say about him.
“Three-level pass catcher with a favorable combination of measurables and traits that has a chance to emerge as a game-changing combo tight end on Saturday’s,” Ivins said. “Has been deployed primarily as a large outside receiver at the prep level, but has proven to be an effective move blocker out on the perimeter and has finished a bulk of his run-blocking chores when asked to work out of a three-point stance."
The Nittany Lions signed two other tight ends in the 2025 recruiting class: three-stars Matt Henderson and Brady O'Hara.
Olesh would have been the second tight end to commit to Oregon in the class of 2025. The Ducks landed four-star tight end Vander Ploog earlier in the week. Earlier in the week, Ducks five-star wide receiver commit Dakorein Moore tagged Olesh in a post, telling him to come to Oregon.
In the end, Moore's recruiting pitch failed. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have been the talk of the Early National Signing Period, and a flip from Olesh might have given the Ducks the top class in the country. Oregon's recruiting class is currently ranked No. 3 by On3's Industry Rankings.
MORE: Andrew Olesh Signing Decision 'Real Close:' Oregon Ducks, Michigan, Penn State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dominate Signing Day: Add Top Receivers Dakorien Moore, Dallas Wilson
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Black Uniform Combination for Big Ten Championship vs Penn State
MORE: 5-Star Trey McNutt Signs With Oregon Ducks: Early National Signing Day Tracker
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game
MORE: ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Credits Dillon Gabriel For Signing Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama Above Miami Controversy, Oregon Ducks No 1
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive
MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Breaks Another Record In Cleveland Win On Monday Night: 'Chip On Shoulder'