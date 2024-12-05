Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game
With major College Football Playoff implications on the line, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks travel to face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship Game in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Ducks are the only remaining undefeated team in college football. Oregon will have a chance to secure the Big Ten title in its first year in the conference. A victory over Penn State would secure a first-round bye for the Ducks in the College Football Playoff.
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green on Saturday vs. Penn State in Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.
The Ducks have a chance to become 13-0 for the first time in program history.
HOW TO WATCH: The Ducks (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) and Penn State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) kick off at 5 p.m. PT in Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 7. The TV broadcast for the game is CBS.
FUN FACT: A win would be Oregon's 14th-straight win dating back to last season, the longest active winning streak in the nation.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and Penn State is No. 3.
DID YOU KNOW? Terrance Ferguson needs just one more touchdown catch to set the Oregon all-time record among tight ends with 16.
RECORD WATCH: Saturday will mark the 62nd career start for Dillon Gabriel, beating Bo Nix for the most all-time among FBS quarterbacks.
RECORDS: OREGON DUCKS (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten), PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten)
ODDS: Oregon is a 3.5-point favorite vs. Penn State.
LOCATION: Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Ind.
TV: CBS
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
QUOTABLE: Oregon star wide receiver Tez Johnson on Lanning:
"Every game day, we're ready to run through a brick wall for that man," Johnson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "Because he's going to give you all that he got. He's going to give you 100 percent every day. He's the most mentally prepared and mentally tough guy I've ever seen in my life. I don't know how he does it. The consistency is unbelievable."
Does Lanning sleep?
"I don't know, [Lanning] will come into a team meeting and his hair is wild and it's like, he didn't sleep last night," Johnson said.
MORE: ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?
MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama Above Miami Controversy, Oregon Ducks No 1
MORE: Oregon Ducks Flip 4-Star Recruit Gavin Nix from Miami: Early National Signing Day Tracker
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive
MORE: Elite Linebacker Gavin Nix Flipping From Miami Hurricanes to Oregon Ducks?
MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Breaks Another Record In Cleveland Win On Monday Night: 'Chip On Shoulder'
MORE: AP Top-25 Poll: Ohio State, Miami Upsets Shock College Football Rankings
MORE: Michigan Upsets Ohio State: Penn State to Play Oregon Ducks in Big Ten Title Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Doubles Down On Washington 'Hate,' Addresses 'Scary' Injury
MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets: Lincoln Cure, Andrew Olesh