Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game

The Oregon Ducks travel to face Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game in Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 7. What color do Oregon fans wear? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear green for the Big Ten title game. With College Football Playoff implications, can coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dillon Gabriel lead the Ducks a conference title in their first season in the Big Ten?

Bri Amaranthus

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; An Oregon Ducks cheerleader performs during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; An Oregon Ducks cheerleader performs during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

With major College Football Playoff implications on the line, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks travel to face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship Game in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The Ducks are the only remaining undefeated team in college football. Oregon will have a chance to secure the Big Ten title in its first year in the conference. A victory over Penn State would secure a first-round bye for the Ducks in the College Football Playoff.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during a senior recognizing ceremony befor
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during a senior recognizing ceremony before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green on Saturday vs. Penn State in Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.

The Ducks have a chance to become 13-0 for the first time in program history.

HOW TO WATCH: The Ducks (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) and Penn State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) kick off at 5 p.m. PT in Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 7. The TV broadcast for the game is CBS.

FUN FACT: A win would be Oregon's 14th-straight win dating back to last season, the longest active winning streak in the nation.

POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and Penn State is No. 3.

DID YOU KNOW? Terrance Ferguson needs just one more touchdown catch to set the Oregon all-time record among tight ends with 16.

RECORD WATCH: Saturday will mark the 62nd career start for Dillon Gabriel, beating Bo Nix for the most all-time among FBS quarterbacks.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel posts a video on social media on his way off the field after defeating Maryland at Autzen S
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel posts a video on social media on his way off the field after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RECORDS: OREGON DUCKS (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten), PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten)

ODDS: Oregon is a 3.5-point favorite vs. Penn State.

LOCATION: Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Ind.

TV: CBS

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) during a senior recognition ceremony befor
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) during a senior recognition ceremony before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

QUOTABLE: Oregon star wide receiver Tez Johnson on Lanning:

"Every game day, we're ready to run through a brick wall for that man," Johnson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "Because he's going to give you all that he got. He's going to give you 100 percent every day. He's the most mentally prepared and mentally tough guy I've ever seen in my life. I don't know how he does it. The consistency is unbelievable."

Does Lanning sleep?

"I don't know, [Lanning] will come into a team meeting and his hair is wild and it's like, he didn't sleep last night," Johnson said.

MORE: ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?

MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama Above Miami Controversy, Oregon Ducks No 1

MORE: Oregon Ducks Flip 4-Star Recruit Gavin Nix from Miami: Early National Signing Day Tracker

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive

MORE: Elite Linebacker Gavin Nix Flipping From Miami Hurricanes to Oregon Ducks? 

MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction

MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Breaks Another Record In Cleveland Win On Monday Night: 'Chip On Shoulder'

MORE: AP Top-25 Poll: Ohio State, Miami Upsets Shock College Football Rankings

MORE: Michigan Upsets Ohio State: Penn State to Play Oregon Ducks in Big Ten Title Game


MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Doubles Down On Washington 'Hate,' Addresses 'Scary' Injury

MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets: Lincoln Cure, Andrew Olesh

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football