Elite Recruit Andrew Olesh Signing Decision 'Real Close' Between Oregon Ducks, Michigan, Penn State
The No. Oregon Ducks had a memorable first day of the early national signing period with commitments from five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord, five-star safety Trey McNutt, five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson, five-star quarterback Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele to name just a few.
With the last day of the early national signing period coming on Friday, Dec. 6, coach Dan Lanning is not done yet. Current Michigan tight end commit and four-star recruit Andrew Olesh is deciding between the Wolverines, Ducks, and the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore is already doing his part as a recruiter for the Oregon football program. The 2025 commit sent out a message on X trying to convince Olesh to make his way over to Eugene.
According to Olesh's father, the four-star tight end is set to make his decision on the final day of the recruiting period.
“He’s still undecided... He’s not giving any indication at this point. I feel there is probably a 25 percent chance or better for all three schools depending on the school... I told him to not feel pressured to make a decision because his announcement is Friday... It’s real close for all three schools.”- George Olesh (Andrew's father) via On3
"Real close" is a good thing for Lanning's Ducks, who have been pushing for his flip.
With the announcement that four-star tight end Linkon Cure is sticking with his commitment to the Kansas State Wildcats, this opens up the door for Olesh to step in and join the Ducks. Four-star tight end Vander Ploog is the only other incoming 2025 Oregon commit at his position.
Olesh received his offer from the Ducks back on Aug. 8. He last visited Atuzen Stadium on Nov. 30 where he witnessed the No. 1 team in the country complete their undefeated 12-0 regular season with a win over rival Washington Huskies, 49-21.
A commitment from Olesh could push the Ducks into the No. 1 spot in the 2025 recruiting class. According to on3, Oregon's recruiting class in 2025 is currently ranked No. 2. Here are all the five-stars, four-stars, and three-stars that are committed to Oregon:
five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore
five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson
five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord
five-star safety Trey McNutt
five-star quarterback Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele
four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr.
four-star running back Dierre Hill
four-star running back Jordon Davison
four-star wide receiver Cooper Perry
four-star tight end Vander Ploog
four-star cornerback Brandon Finney
four-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt
four-star linebacker Gavin Nix
four-star cornerback Dorian Brew
four-star edge rusher Tobi Haastrup
four-star defensive lineman Matt Johnson
four-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu
four-star offensive tackle Ziyare Addison
four-star offensive tackle Zac Stascausky
three-star offensive lineman Demtri Manning
three-star kicker Rocco Graziano
