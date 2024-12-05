Ducks Digest

Elite Recruit Andrew Olesh Signing Decision 'Real Close' Between Oregon Ducks, Michigan, Penn State

Michigan Wolverines 4-star tight end commit Andrew Olesh is set to make his college decision on the final day of the early national signing period on Friday, Dec. 4. Will Olesh sign with Michigan, Oregon or Penn State? Olesh recently visited the Oregon Ducks on Nov. 30 for the 49-21 victory over the Washington Huskies.

Michigan tight end commit Andrew Olesh
The No. Oregon Ducks had a memorable first day of the early national signing period with commitments from five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord, five-star safety Trey McNutt, five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson, five-star quarterback Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele to name just a few.

With the last day of the early national signing period coming on Friday, Dec. 6, coach Dan Lanning is not done yet. Current Michigan tight end commit and four-star recruit Andrew Olesh is deciding between the Wolverines, Ducks, and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Southern Lehigh tight end Andrew Olesh is a four-star prospect in the class of 2025.

Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore is already doing his part as a recruiter for the Oregon football program. The 2025 commit sent out a message on X trying to convince Olesh to make his way over to Eugene.

According to Olesh's father, the four-star tight end is set to make his decision on the final day of the recruiting period.

“He’s still undecided... He’s not giving any indication at this point. I feel there is probably a 25 percent chance or better for all three schools depending on the school... I told him to not feel pressured to make a decision because his announcement is Friday... It’s real close for all three schools.”

George Olesh (Andrew's father) via On3

"Real close" is a good thing for Lanning's Ducks, who have been pushing for his flip.

With the announcement that four-star tight end Linkon Cure is sticking with his commitment to the Kansas State Wildcats, this opens up the door for Olesh to step in and join the Ducks. Four-star tight end Vander Ploog is the only other incoming 2025 Oregon commit at his position.

Olesh received his offer from the Ducks back on Aug. 8. He last visited Atuzen Stadium on Nov. 30 where he witnessed the No. 1 team in the country complete their undefeated 12-0 regular season with a win over rival Washington Huskies, 49-21.

A commitment from Olesh could push the Ducks into the No. 1 spot in the 2025 recruiting class. According to on3, Oregon's recruiting class in 2025 is currently ranked No. 2. Here are all the five-stars, four-stars, and three-stars that are committed to Oregon:

five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore

five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson

five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord

five-star safety Trey McNutt

five-star quarterback Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele

four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr.

four-star running back Dierre Hill

four-star running back Jordon Davison

four-star wide receiver Cooper Perry

four-star tight end Vander Ploog

four-star cornerback Brandon Finney

four-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt

four-star linebacker Gavin Nix

four-star cornerback Dorian Brew

four-star edge rusher Tobi Haastrup

four-star defensive lineman Matt Johnson

four-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu

four-star offensive tackle Ziyare Addison

four-star offensive tackle Zac Stascausky

three-star offensive lineman Demtri Manning

three-star kicker Rocco Graziano

Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

