Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Receives High Praise From Penn State Coach James Franklin
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel received high praise from Penn State Nittany Lions coach James Franklin. The Ducks and Nittany Lions will face off Saturday night for the Big Ten championship.
What did Franklin say about Gabriel?
James Franklin: “You Rarely See Him (Dillon Gabriel) Get Rattled”
The Oregon Ducks are 12-0 and ranked as the No. 1 team in the country heading into the Big Ten championship game vs. Penn State. A big reason for this is quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel transferred from Oklahoma to Oregon this past offseason and has fit in perfectly with the Ducks offense.
“It seems like he has been playing college football for the last ten years,” James Franklin said.
Gabriel is in his sixth collegiate season and his experience has brought a calming presence to the Oregon offense. Saturday will mark the 62nd career start for Gabriel, setting a new FBS record for starts by a quarterback (previously set by Bo Nix.)
“You watch him play he looks so relaxed and so poised. You’re not going to give him a lot that he hasn’t seen before,” Franklin said. “You got an experienced quarterback…he looks very comfortable and relaxed, and because of that he’s thrown for a very high percentage. You rarely see him ever get rattled.”
Franklin also mentioned that Gabriel has some great talent around him that makes the Oregon offense that much more dangerous and difficult to defend.
“Their play caller does a good job of getting people in space…He’s throwing to guys that can make plays for him,” Franklin said. “It’s a combination of skill, it’s a combination of scheme, and it’s a combination of the guys he has around him, plus experience.”
Dillon Gabriel’s 2024 Season
Dillon Gabriel has had a very good 2024 season for the Oregon Ducks. He consistently makes the right play and most importantly, always seems to be under control with the ball in his hands.
In 2024, Gabriel has a completion percentage of 73.5, 3,275 passing yards, and 31 total touchdowns.
Gabriel is the NCAA all-time leader in total touchdowns (183) while ranking second in passing touchdowns (149), passing yards (18,140) and total yards (19,375). He a
On Monday, it was announced that Dillon Gabriel won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Quarterback of the Year awards . Gabriel and the Ducks will face Penn State for the Big Ten championship on Saturday night at 5 pm PST.
