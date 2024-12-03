ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?
A recent declaration in an ESPN article is the latest take that has Oregon Ducks fans grabbing their pitchforks, not planting them in the middle of Arizona’s field, but to wave them around online in defense of their beloved mighty Oregon.
In his recap of week 14 NCAA football, ESPN staff writer David Hale stated he thought the Ducks simply haven’t been that interesting on an offensive front since their 32-31 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
“.The Ducks have basically been the work-from-home guy who was told he had to start going into the office again,” Hale wrote. “They show up, swipe their badge, grab a coffee, say hello to Denise in accounts receivable, Dillon Gabriel throws a couple touchdowns, then they're home in time for ‘The View.’”
Though Hale did dull out some praise to the Oregon squad for their 10 sacks (and how that statistic from one game is better than Oregon State’s seven sacks all season), he insisted that the Ducks need a real challenge to prove their worth as the top ranked team in the nation, and Penn State as their opponent in the Big Ten Championship might be the perfect candidate.
“The question now is whether Penn State can give Oregon a real game after the Ducks have won five of their past six by at least 20 points,” Hale said. “[Nittany Lions coach James] Franklin's record in big games against top-10 opponents is probably something someone should look up before the game. There might be a story there.”
For a team that is currently 12-0, ranked in the top 20 in the NCAA for scoring offense and defense, is top 15 in the nation for total offense and defense, third down offense and defense, sacks and sacks allowed, and is top 10 in the country for pass efficiency on both sides, a statement like Hales’ is enough to rile up the Duck fan base. Their most recent 49-21 win against their rival Washington Huskies seems to have been another drop in the bucket to large media outlets instead of the statement it holds to Duck fans.
However, let’s look into Hale’s talk about Franklin’s record for top ten opponents, since that is a good focal point for Oregon’s upcoming match up. In his career, Franklin is 3-17 against top ten teams. His most recent win against a top ten team is the 2022 Rose Bowl where the Nittany Lions beat the Utah Utes 35-21. His last loss to a top ten team was at the beginning of November against Ohio State at home, 20-13. Oregon beat Ohio State 32-31 earlier this year at Autzen Stadium.
"They do some different things that we haven't seen so far this season," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said in his media availability on Monday. "There's some stuff that's carryover, but I wouldn't compare them to anybody that we've played so far. Obviously, they play a physical brand of football. I think Coach Franklin does an elite job in all three phases. They're very detailed. I think that shows up."
Lanning is 4-3 against top ten teams in his tenure at Oregon, adding Boise State and Ohio State this season to his top ranked conquest statistics. However, his stance on all the accolades of his performance so far with the Ducks has remained the same in terms of media opinions of all ranges. Lanning shared this insight once more after defeating Washington.
"Who cares, right?" Lanning said. "It didn’t matter before. It doesn’t matter now. I remember early in the season when everybody was telling us how crappy we were after our first two games. We don’t care what anybody else thinks."
Oregon plays Penn State on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT for the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, In.
