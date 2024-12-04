Oregon Ducks Dominate Signing Day: Add Dangerous Receivers Dakorien Moore, Dallas Wilson, Cooper Perry
The Oregon Ducks wide receiver class of 2025 is stacked. The Ducks have signed five-star wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Dallas Wilson to go along with four-star receiver Cooper Perry.
Is this the most dangerous trio in the nation?
Ducks Hit Home Run in Class of 2025 Wide Receiver Class
The Oregon Ducks just signed a dangerous wide receiver class, with the top-two wide receivers in the nation. Oregon landed five-star receivers Dakorien Moore and Dallas Wilson and four-star Cooper Perry.
Dakorien Moore is ranked as the No. 1 overall wide receiver in the class of 2025 per 247sports. He is a 5-11, 182 pound speedster out of Duncanville, Texas. Moore runs a blazing 10.40 second 100 meter dash and a 21.70 second 200-meters. 247sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks says that Moore reminds scouts of current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, Zay Flowers.
Dallas Wilson is ranked as the No. 4 overall wide receiver in the class of 2025 per 247sports. He is a 6-3, 195 pound receiver from Tampa, Florida that can jump out of the gym. His height and athleticism give him the ability to win 1v1’s with opponents. 247sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins says that Wilson reminds scouts of Ole Miss wideout Tre Harris. Harris has had 60 receptions, 1,030 receiving yards, and 7 touchdowns for the 9-3 Rebels this season.
Cooper Perry is ranked as the No. 18 overall wide receiver in the class of 2025 per 247sports. He is a 6-1, 185 pound wide receiver out of Scottsdale, Arizona. Perry is very versatile player and can play in both the slot and out wide. 247sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins says Perry has been compared to former USC Trojan and Tennessee Titan draft 2022 pick, wide receiver Kyle Phillips.
Oregon With No. 2 Ranked Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks have the No. 2 ranked 2025 recruiting class per On3. As of Wednesday evening, the Ducks have singed four five-star players, 15 four stars players and two three-star players for a total of 21 new Ducks.
Arguably the biggest news of the day was Oregon flipping five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord from Ohio State. Oregon looks to stay elite with talent and speed at the receiver position and in the secondary.
Coach Dan Lanning has to be thrilled with the incoming class of players that will join the team.
