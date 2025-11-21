Justin Herbert and Madison Beer Spark Pregame Speculation in Eugene
With the No. 7 Oregon Ducks getting prepared for their first game against the No. 22 USC Trojans as Big Ten foes, the stars are rolling into Eugene.
Thursday afternoon, ESPN's College GameDay announced that Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota would be the guest picker, as the sole Oregon Heisman Trophy winner is set to be inducted into the University of Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame during the following game.
Furthermore, with the Commanders, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers all on bye weeks during this game, Duck fans are speculating if more Oregon stars will appear during the festivities. One famous Duck couple is adding fuel to the fire for these spreading rumors.
Madison & Justin Take Eugene
According to reporter Annie Aguiar of Lookout Eugene - Springfield, a member of their staff caught sight of Los Angeles Charger's quarterback Justin Herbert and his partner, pop star Madison Beer, at Trader Joe’s at Oakway Center on Tuesday.
Aguiar also reports that other staff members at her publication have spotted the celebrity lovers in downtown Eugene, taking in the sights and sounds of the city.
These sightings are significant, given the aversion Herbert has to the media and the increased public engagements Herbert has done after publicly confirming his relationship with Beer when the Chargers played the Commanders on Oct. 5 with the two sharing a kiss on the sidelines.
Madison Beer's Social Media
For avid followers of Beer's social media, the couple's visit to Oregon may be spoiled early. Beer posted on her Instagram story a photo of a flight soaring over Mount Shasta in Northern California, potentially passing it on her way to Oregon.
Herbert, a native of Eugene, Oregon, likely still visits the area during downtime. The star quarterback was spotted just last year at the Ducks' Pro Day, supporting his brother, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Patrick Herbert (who also recently went viral on social media).
Herbert played for the Ducks from 2016-2019, and is heavily considered one of the top 10 quarterbacks to ever play for Oregon.
Another fun tidbit: Beer was spotted by paparazzi at the beginning of Nov. rocking a vintage Oregon Duck sweatshirt, which also went viral on Duck fan social media.
A Potential GameDay Sighting
The reported sightings of Herbert and Beer could lend to a potential GameDay appearance. Though Mariota is confirmed as the guest picker, the popular college football program is known for including several celebrities outside of the coveted picker spot. Potentially, Beer and Herbert could make a special guest appearance, continuing their star-powered romance.
Herbert has yet to appear on a GameDay broadcast, and Madison appears to have no allegiance to another particular college team.
Herbert's 2025 Season
Herbert's latest outing with the Charger's consisted of a halftime exit due to injury, as Los Angeles fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-6. Herbert did re-enter the game in the third quarter, going 10-18 for 81 yards and one interception.
On the year, Herbert is No. 3 for quarterbacks in passing yards with 2,691, and No. 5 in the league for quarterback touchdowns with 19. The Eugene, native follows those numbers with only 9 interceptions on the season.