Ducks Digest

Who Will Oregon Ducks Face in Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State, Indiana?

The Oregon Ducks clinched a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game, but who are the potential matchups for the Ducks?

Cory Pappas

Oregon coach Dan Lanning watches his team's game against Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning watches his team's game against Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game after their win a week ago against the Wisconsin Badgers. As for who the Ducks will play, that will not be decided until next week. 

Updated Potential Big Ten Title Matchups

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) during the game against the Wisconsin Bad
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Heading into the final week of the Big Ten regular season, there are still three potential teams that can meet the Oregon Ducks. Those teams would be the Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Indiana Hoosiers. 

The Buckeyes, Nittany Lions, and Hoosiers are all 7-1 in Big Ten play. If each were to win their final game of the regular season, Ohio State would get the nod to go to the Big Ten championship game. This is due to the fact that Ohio State handed each Penn State and Indiana their only losses of the 2024 season. The Buckeyes lone loss was at the hands of the Oregon Ducks.

Ohio State gave Indiana their first loss of the season in a 38-15 rout. Penn State held on for dear life against Minnesota and won 26-25. 

Ohio State, Indiana, and Penn State all have a path heading into the final week. What are each team’s scenarios for meeting the Ducks in Indianapolis?

Ohio State Clinching Scenarios

Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Jayden Fielding (38) celebrates a field goal with tight end Bennett Christian (85) during th
Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Jayden Fielding (38) celebrates a field goal with tight end Bennett Christian (85) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Ohio State, it is very simple. The Buckeyes just need to beat rival Michigan at home to clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game. Win and they are in. However, if. Michigan were to shock the college football world and beat Ohio State on the road, there is still a path for Ohio State to get in. They would need Indiana and Penn State to both lose. 

-Win vs. Michigan

OR

-Indiana and Penn State both lose

Penn State Clinching Scenarios

Nov 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions players pose for a photo with the Governor's Victory Bell
Nov 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions players pose for a photo with the Governor's Victory Bell after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

For Penn State, they need to win at home vs. Maryland. Additionally, they will need Ohio State to get upset at home by Michigan. The Nittany Lions don’t need to worry about the Hoosiers at all.

-Win vs. Maryland

AND

-Ohio State Loss

Indiana Clinching Scenarios

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) tackles Indiana Hoosiers running back Ty Son Lawton (17) during the
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) tackles Indiana Hoosiers running back Ty Son Lawton (17) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indiana Hoosiers need some help to get in after their defeat at Ohio State. The Hoosiers will not only have to win at Purdue, but for both Ohio State and Penn State to lose as well.

-Win at Purdue 

AND

-Ohio State Loss

AND 

-Penn State Loss

MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Brandon Finney Visiting Eugene Amid Penn State Flip Rumors

MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reveals Quarterback Plans Against Oregon Ducks

MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Five-Star Jahkeem Stewart This Weekend, Top Uncommitted Recruit

MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Evan Stewart Leads Nation in Impressive Statistic

MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh Makes Bold Statement About Justin Herbert

MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota To Replace New York Giants' Daniel Jones?

MORE: Pat McAfee: Dan Lanning 'Feels Pretty Committed' To Oregon Ducks Amid NFL Coach Rumors

MORE: Florida Gators To Flip Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit Dallas Wilson? Official Visit

MORE: Oregon Ducks Tez Johnson Injury Update Ahead Of Washington Game

MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Release: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast

MORE: No. 1 Oregon Ducks Emerge As Massive Favorites Over Washington Huskies

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Latest Motivational Tactic Going Viral

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Home/Football