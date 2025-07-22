Big Ten Media Days Live Updates: Commissioner Tony Petitti's Take On NIL House Settlement
The Big Ten Media Days are kicking off in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has been a year since the Oregon Ducks joined the Big Ten through the conference realignment, and the season was filled with excitement.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti will be addressing the media ahead of the 2025 season on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. PT.
Petitti will kick off the three-day event in Las Vegas, addressing the media. He is expected to discuss his views on further changes to the College Football Playoff format, as he has expressed concerns over 16 teams, instead supporting a 4-4-2-2-1 format, which would give the Big Ten four spots.
This article will be updated live with Petitti's comments.
2024 College Football Season
"Last year the four most viewed college football games of the season featured Big Ten teams. As did seven of the top 10 and 12 of the top 20. Each of our three program broadcast television partners: CBS, Fox, and NBC had at least one Big Ten matchup with more than 9.5 million viewers. 21 of our games had more than five million viewers, and 40 had at least three million viewers."
"The Big Ten played in eight of the 11 College Football Playoff games last season and we had both teams in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal game. On their way to their ninth National Championship, Ohio State defeated the ninth, seventh, fifth, and top-seeded teams in the 12-team bracket, giving the Big Ten back-to-back titles."
NIL House Settlement
"It was an equally impactful year off the field for our members with the approval of the House settlement and the implementation of a new model for collegiate athletics. We continue to work with our colleagues in the A4 and throughout college athletics to ensure that the new model provides the intended benefits for student athletes while providing a sustainable, transparent, and fair system of competition. Our administrators and coaches have made it very clear, we are committed to the new model."
Petitti On Big Ten's 2024-2025 Success
"Big Ten members won 13 national championships in football, field hockey, men's water polo, men's gymnastics, women's ice hockey, men's and women's indoor track and field, men's and women's wrestling, women's gold, men's outdoor track and field, and rowing."
"The 2024-2025 season was a remarkable one for the Big Ten, for our student athletes, our coaches, administrators, and fans. During their historic first Big Ten season, USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon combined for 19 conference titles, including Oregon's 2024 Big Ten football championship."
"Last month, we announced a new collaboration with PayPal and Venmo that allowed our schools to securely and efficiently distribute payments to student athletes on July 1. This year, Venmo will present a new Big Ten rivalry series that will highlight some of the most storied matchups in college sports across football and men's and women's basketball."
"This fall will be the second year of the We Give blood drive in partnership with Abbot, attacking the worst blood shortage in a generation. Last year, more than 20,000 Big Ten donated blood and saved more than 60,000 lives, and the University of Nebraska won a one-million-dollar prize to support student health initiatives. This year we'll be kicking off the competition on Aug. 27 with the winner announced Dec. 6 at the 2025 Discover Big Ten Championship Game, in Indianapolis, airing on Fox."
"This is the Big Ten conference's debut in the city that will host our 2027 women's and 2028 men's basketball tournaments. This year we're excited to announce new and expanded partnerships and platforms to strengthen our conference and deepen the impact of our corporate partners. These relationships reflect our commitment to innovation, fan engagement, and delivering value to our student athletes and schools."
"Next week, our teams open training camp and just 37 days from today, Rutgers, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin will kick off their seasons and the first full weekend of the 2025-2026 college football season. Among the 18 head coaches you'll hear from over the next three days, I want to especially welcome new Purdue coach, Bary Odom to the conference."
College Football Playoff Format:
The 2024 college football season was not just the first year the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, Washington Huskies, and UCLA Bruins joined the Big Ten; it was also the first year of the College Football Playoff expansion.
The Big Ten conference was well represented, as four teams made the first 12-team college football playoff bracket. The Oregon Ducks were the No. 1-ranked team, earning an automatic bid to the quarterfinals. The other teams in the conference to compete in the postseason were the Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Indiana Hoosiers.
The Oregon Ducks ended up falling short in the quarterfinals, losing to Ohio State in the quarterfinals. Both Ohio State and Penn State represented the Big Ten in the semifinals, and in the end, the Buckeyes became the college football national champions.
Oregon Ducks’ First Season In Big Ten
The Oregon Ducks dominated in their first season in the conference, finishing the regular season undefeated and becoming the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. It was a thrilling 2024 season for the Ducks and the Big Ten conference, but it is time to look forward to 2025.
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning were among the top teams represented in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Big Ten had 10 first-round draft picks, and two were former Ducks players. Oregon had 10 players in total selected in the Draft. After a tough ending to the season, the Ducks are looking to make a deeper playoff push this year.