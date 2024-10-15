Big Ten Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks Take Top Spot, How Far Does Ohio State Fall?
The Oregon Ducks shook up the top of the top of the Big Ten power rankings with their upset of the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.
1. Oregon Ducks: 6-0 (Last Week: 2)
Finally, there is a new team atop the Big Ten power ranking after the Ducks took down the Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 at Autzen Stadium. The Oregon offense wasn’t phased by a lethal Buckeyes defense. They put up more points Saturday than Ohio State gave up in their five previous games combined. A well-deserved No. 1 ranking for Oregon.
Next Game: Oct. 18 at Purdue
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 5-1 (Last Week: 1)
There may be some pushback for having 5-1 Ohio State above two undefeated teams, but these are power rankings and not the standings. The reality is that Ohio State went into one of the toughest places to play and was right there at the end with a chance win it. If Oregon is No. 1, Ohio State is right below at No. 2 them for now.
Next Game: Oct. 26 vs. Nebraska
3. Penn State Nittany Lions: 6-0 (Last Week: 3)
Penn State got all they could handle in a 33-30 overtime win over USC. The Nittany Lions were down 20-6 at halftime in Los Angeles. Quarterback Drew Allar got red hot in the second half and engineered the big road comeback win. Penn State will have a chance to move above Ohio State when they play in a couple of weeks.
Next Game: Oct. 26 at Wisconsin
4. Indiana Hoosiers: 6-0 (Last Week: 4)
Indiana had a bye week, and they remain at No. 4 with their 6-0 record.
Next Game: Oct. 19 vs. Nebraska
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 5-1 (Last Week: 5)
Illinois had a bye week as well, and there is nobody worthy of moving up to their spot.
Next Game: Oct. 19 vs. No. 24 Michigan
6. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 5-1 (Last Week: 6)
Just like the two teams above them, Nebraska also had a bye week. They stay at No. 6.
Next Game: Oct. 19 at No. 16 Indiana
7. Wisconsin Badgers: 4-2 (Last Week: NR)
Welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to the Top Ten. Wisconsin comes in at No. 7 after their two dominant wins over Purdue and Rutgers to improve to 4-2 on the season. Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke has filled in nicely for the injured Tyler van Dyke. The Badgers have a great opportunity on Saturday at Northwestern to extend their win streak to three games.
Next Game: Oct. 19 at Northwestern
8. Michigan Wolverines: 4-2 (Last Week: 7)
Michigan had a bye week, but they still move down a spot. Wisconsin looks like a much better football team over the past three weeks. There's a small chance that the Wolverines are not aware that the forward pass is legal.
Next Game: Oct. 19 at No. 22 Illinois
9. USC Trojans: 3-3 (Last Week: 8)
What a rude awakening to the Big Ten for the Trojans. USC is 1-3 in conference play and has lost all three games by a combined 13 points. They were in control for most of the game against Penn State but like have all year in conference play, they found a way to lose late.
Next Game: Oct. 19 at Maryland
10. Iowa: 4-2 (Last Week: NR)
The Iowa Hawkeyes and their gravitational pull to the No. 10 spot in the Big Ten power rankings. The Hawkeyes aren’t good enough to challenge any of the top teams but are bad enough to fall off from Top Ten contention. They beat the brakes off Washington 40-16 on Saturday, which was much more impressive than Minnesota's barn burner against UCLA.
Next Game: No. 19 at Michigan State
Dropped from Rankings: Rutgers, Minnesota
