Oregon Ducks' Jordan Burch Questionable vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Official Injury Report
EUGENE - The latest injury report as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m. PT. The TV broadcast for the momentous matchup, with Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, will be on NBC.
The biggest update for the Ducks is the status of Oregon star defensive lineman Jordan Burch. Burch's status was in flux, according to ESPN, after suffering a knee injury in practice on Thursday.
According to the officially injury report, Burch is questionable.
Burch dominated in Oregon's 31-10 win vs. Michigan State, posting a career-high 2.5 sacks. Burch is the first Duck since 2007 to record at least 2.5 sacks in a game in Autzen Stadium.
“He’s playing with great violence and he’s the kind of person that shouldn’t be blocked one on one," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said about Burch. "We’re doing a good job defensively of creating one-on-one opportunities for him, and he’s doing a good job of taking advantage of those. He’d be the first one to tell you that."
What is the latest on Oregon offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. and cornerback Jahlil Florence? Will Ohio State starting wide receiver Carnell Tate be available after missing the Buckeyes game last week?
The Ducks are in pretty good shape as they look to stay undefeated in 2024. Every Big Ten team is required to submit an official injury report two hours before kickoff, and the Ducks' have a relatively clean bill of health as they enter the game vs. the Buckeyes. The official report is below.
OREGON
QUESTIONABLE
1 Jordan Burch
OUT
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
6 Jahlil Florence
11 Dakoda Fields
17 Kyler Kasper
31 Zach Grisham
74 DaveIuli
77 Matthew Bedford
93 My’Keil Gardner
OHIO STATE
OUT
28 TC Caffey (Season)
Another big Oregon update this week is about Bryant Jr. who returned to Ducks practice on Tuesday. Bryant has been not been on the practice field in over a month after suffering a leg injury in August. Will monitor his status leading up to kickoff.
Bryant has not yet played this season. In 2023, Bryant started 12 games, catching 30 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns.
For the Buckeyes, starting wide receiver Carnell Tate did not play in Ohio State's 35-10 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes last week. Tate was held out with an unspecified injury, however he did warm up with the team. However, Ohio State coach Ryan Day is hopeful that Tate will be available and at full-strength vs. Oregon.
“If we needed to put him in the game, he absolutely could’ve played,” Day said. “But we just felt like it was the right thing to do to hold him.”
On Wednesday after practice, coach Day provided another update that indicates Tate will be available.
“He had a good day of practice today,” Day said Wednesday night.
The sophomore Tate has caught 14 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown through four games this season.
At the end of September, Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed an injury update on Bedford (right knee), who regressed in rehabilitation in Duck practice during Oregon's bye week.
"Yeah, he actually got dinged the other day in practice," said coach Lanning about Bedford.
Bedford's status is one to monitor - The highly-regarded transfer from Indiana has not started yet for Oregon but his return would provide an exciting boost to the Oregon offensive line.
UPDATES
Senior offensive lineman Matthew Bedford: Was OUT (knee) for all five games this season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Bedford got "dinged up" in practice, leading up to the game vs. UCLA. His limited practice suggests that Bedford will not be available vs. Ohio State.
Junior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.: Was OUT for all five games this season, and Coach Lanning's most recent update on Bryant Jr. is that he will "be down for a bit."
Junior offensive lineman Dave Iuli: Was OUT (foot injury) for all five games this season, has been practicing in the last couple weeks but there is no timetable for return.
Junior cornerback Jahlil Florence: Was OUT (knee) for all five games this season, has been practicing in the last couple weeks but there is no timetable for return. Florence, who started nine games for Oregon last season, is working back from offseason surgery.
Senior kicker Andrew Boyle: Missed all of 2023 (knee) and all five games this season - no timetable for return.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner: Was OUT for all five games this season, no timetable for return. Gardner has been using a scooter around the Oregon practice facility.
Redshirt freshman linebacker Ashton Porter: Was OUT for Week 1, 2 and 3 due to personal reasons. Returned to practice two weeks ago.
Junior defensive back Khamari Terrell: Did not play vs. Michigan State but returned to practice Tuesday and was a full participant at practice.
Freshman defensive back Dakoda Fields: Was OUT for all five games this season, no timetable for return.
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Zach Grisham: Has not played since the Boise State game in Week 2. He was officially listed as out against Michigan State.
Oregon is on a five-game winning streak following a 31-10 win over Michigan State, in a game where the Ducks defense terrorized Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles, totaling five sacks. Oregon defensive lineman Jordan Burch totaled 2.5 sacks with a fumble recovery.
The Ducks will need every ounce of that effort in order to upset the Buckeyes in front of a sold-out Autzen Stadium crowd.
