USC Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses The Challenge Of Facing Oregon
The College Football Playoff hopes for the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) hang in the balance of the two final weeks of the regular season. It starts with a challenge against the No. 17 USC Trojans (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) in Eugene on Saturday, Nov. 22.
If the implications weren't big enough, ESPN's College GameDay crew will be in town bright and early that morning. The likes of Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, and Kirk Herbstreit know just how massive a game this one in the Pacific Northwest truly is.
USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke on 'Trojans Live' about just how important the national prominence this game against Oregon holds.
“I mean, you try to go about it as a regular game week, but it seems like this one’s going to be a national game and it’s going to be pretty big.”- USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley
Riley is quite aware of how special a unit the Ducks are across their offense, defense, and special teams. This is arguably the biggest game on their 2025 schedule.
“Yeah, talented team. They’ve recruited well and developed over a long period of time now, and that shows up. They do a good job on all three sides of the ball. They’ve got depth. The ability to really play well on all three sides of the ball. It’ll be a good challenge for the whole team. That’s what games like this should be. Two really good football teams are going at it. A lot on the line, just like it should be here at the end of the year.”- USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley
USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Last Outing
The Trojans are coming off an impressive victory over the then-No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California, 26-21. Star redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 254 passing yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions on 23-for-32 completions in the resume-building victory.
Maiava averages the 10th-most passing yards per game in all of college football at 298.1 and the 10th-most points per game at 38.2.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has a special quarterback of his own in redshirt sophomore Dante Moore. He leads the seventh-highest scoring offense in the sport at 39.2. The man under center for the Ducks has thrown for 2,190 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and five interceptions on a 72.8 completion percentage in 2025.
Despite expecting this to be a high-scoring affair between the two West Coast programs, Oregon's defense has been no slouch this season while giving up only 13.7 points per game (No. 6-lowest in the country).
The key matchup between the Trojans and Ducks is set to kick off at Autzen Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS. College GameDay on ESPN will start at 6 a.m. PT.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is the favorite by 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5.
