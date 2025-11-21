How A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander are Leading Oregon's Dominant Defensive Line
In Oregon Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti's unit, junior A'mauri Washington and redshirt junior Bear Alexander, each well over 300 pounds, do heaps of the dirty work that goes unnoticed to the masses. Their explosiveness and overall physicality make them as intimidating as one can be at their respective positions.
The pair of defensive linemen on the inside only met each other this summer and have been an immediate focal point of the run-stuffing for Oregon's defense. Washington and Alexander have combined for 62 total tackles, four pass deflections, and 1.5 sacks for the Ducks.
After starting his career with the SEC's Georgia Bulldogs in 2022 and then transferring to the USC Trojans from 2023-24, Alexander is now on his third college football team and has become an immovable run defender. In fact, he has a 15.1 percent stop rate in 2025.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has made Eugene the newest home for Alexander, where he's thriving in stopping both the pass and especially the ground attack alongside Washington.
“Ultimately, both the guys inside are pretty, pretty versatile. They give us a lot of tools. They're hard to block. I think one thing that they both possess is the quickness and twitch inside, but then the ability to anchor on runs is really important in our defense and how we do things. You've got to be able to strike box. Those guys have shown that consistently. Bear (Alexander) certainly improved in that and in a big way and continues to be a better and better player each week.”- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
Another Duck Going Up Against Former Team
USC transfer and redshirt senior Emmanuel Pregnon has been the backbone of Oregon’s inside offensive line since stepping onto campus this past offseason. After the shift to the right guard spot, he has acted as a multiple-level blocker through his agility and power.
Through 248 pass block snaps this season, Pregnon has allowed two quarterback pressures and zero sacks for the Ducks.
“Emmanuel (Pregnon) has done an unbelievable job for us and been a really good teammate. He brings a level of intensity every single day to practice. Obviously, can move bodies. I think he's done really well in running and pass game for us this year.”- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
Lanning has reaped the benefits of USC coach Lincoln Riley, picking up his former players through the transfer portal and plugging them into their particular rotations immediately. Pregnon and Alexander, as well as redshirt senior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., have garnered the attention of NFL scouts since moving away from Los Angeles and will still have more opportunities to prove their worthiness of being future draft picks.
The next will be when the two West Coast powerhouses, USC and Oregon, kick off in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS. The matchup at Autzen Stadium will have major implications for the Big Ten Conference title chances for each program and the College Football Playoff in general.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is the favorite against USC by 9.5 points. The moneyline for the Ducks is -391 and +310 for the Trojans. The over/under is set at 59.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.