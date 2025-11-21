Oregon Freshman Brandon Finney Jr. Opens Up About USC's Star Receivers
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) are on the verge of making the College Football Playoff, but the No. 15 USC Trojans (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) stand in the way of that goal. This vintage Pac-12 Conference matchup has the feel of a Big Ten Conference title game with everything that is on the line for both programs.
Oregon true freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. has not only been one of the top standout athletes in their first college football season, but one of the best at his position across the sport.
Finney Jr. spoke with the media about him sizing up with the Trojans' wideouts on Saturday, Nov. 22, specifically the dynamic duo of junior wide receiver Makai Lemon and junior wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane on the outside.
"A matchup like this is just a great opportunity. As a freshman, I'm excited to try to get my name out there by playing against these guys. Obviously, it's a great receiver core. Great competition just breeds excitement for me. A couple of guys that are very different stylistically, size-wise, and athleticism."- Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.
Lemon is the favorite for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the foremost receiver in the nation regardless of their position. He's already over 1,000 receiving yards (1,090 to be exact) on 71 receptions and eight touchdowns. When watching his film, Lemon shows similarities to Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Lane has 585 receiving yards and four touchdowns through 40 catches on the year for USC. He's complimented Lemon well in the USC wide receiver room, arguably the finest duo from all 136 FBS programs.
MORE: How Bo Nix Boosted His NFL Future After Win vs. Chiefs
MORE: New Big Ten Power Rankings As Playoff Picture Comes Into View
MORE: Ticket Prices For Oregon vs. USC At Autzen Stadium Are Wild
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
As for Finney Jr., opposing quarterbacks have been afraid to throw anywhere near his vicinity this season. According to PFF, he's the highest-ranked true freshman cornerback in the country at 81.3. Finney Jr. also holds the highest forced incompletion rate in the Big Ten at 25.0 percent and the fewest yards allowed per snap in coverage at 0.35.
In his 10 starts for the Ducks, Finney Jr. has been a premier lockdown defender who has given up seven catches for 68 yards and zero touchdowns on 28 total targets. On the season, he has 22 total tackles (two tackles for losses), five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and an interception.
Comparing USC and Oregon's Offenses
The two offenses match up very closely if you look at the numbers. Among the rest of the nation, the Trojans are No. 10 in points per game (38.2), No. 6 in yards per game (488.9), and No. 2 in yards per play (7.3).
As for the Ducks, they're No. 7 in points per game (39.0), No. 11 in yards per game (475.4), and No. 3 in yards per play (7.2).
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is the favorite against USC by 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.