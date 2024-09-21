Can Oregon Ducks Flip Michigan Wolverines Tight End Commit Andrew Olesh?
Even during a bye week for the Oregon Ducks, recruiting never stops for the coaching staff.
After tight end recruit DaSaahn Brame flipped his commitment from Oregon to Tennessee, it was clear that a specific need from the 2025 recruiting class is at the tight end position. Oregon's tight end coach Drew Mehringer is looking to do his own flipping of a couple of already committed tight end prospects.
Current Michigan commit Andrew Olesh has scheduled a visit to Oregon on Oct. 12 for the Ohio State game. That top-10 matchup will bring a lot of high-level recruits into Eugene along with Olesh.
Olesh is a four-star out of Southern Lehigh in Center Valley, Pennsylvania who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 215 pounds. He's the No. 94 ranked player in the nation and the No. 4 tight end in the 2025 recruiting class. In his junior season, Olesh caught 53 passes for 973 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Oregon extended an offer to Olesh back in August even though he was already a hard commit to Michigan in July. He's keeping his options open and taking his first visit to Eugene for the biggest game on Oregon's schedule. There are not many better weekends to check out Autzen Stadium than when the Ducks hosts the Buckeyes.
"He’s a playmaker. He gets better every year. His body has changed. He puts time in the weight room. He does everything he can to maximize himself as a football player. . . . You put the ball in the air, you know he’s going to get it even if there are two or three guys there. . . . He has great hands. He can catch a ball anywhere. His catch radius is big. He’s fast. People don’t realize how fast he is. You put the ball in the air, and you think you’re going to overthrow him, and he tracks it down. He’s just so big and runs great routes as far as getting in and out of breaks. He teaches our other kids the routes. He maximizes himself and helps everybody out.”- Phil Sams, Southern Lehigh coach
Another tight end that the Ducks are trying to convince to flip his college decision is Kansas State commit Linkon Cure. The No. 26 ranked player in the nation and the No. 2 tight end in the 2025 recruiting class took a visit to Eugene back on June 14. The Oregon coaching staff is trying to get him back to campus for one more look.
The 6-6, 220 pound five-star hard committed to the Wildcats back in July. Out of Goodland, Kansas, he finished his junior season with 42 catches for 946 yard and 14 touchdowns. In his sophomore season, Cure only appeared in four games while dealing with a hamstring injury.
"His versatility is very exciting not only for us, but for future potential teams. I think it just allows him to be able to be utilized not only earlier than maybe some others, but I think more often as well."- Jordan Moshier, Goodland coach
According to ESPN, an uncommitted 2025 target to watch for is athlete Michael Terry III out of Texas. He's not a true tight end, but his versatility could help address the need at the position. If the Ducks can't flip Olesh or Cure, this is the next best option for Oregon.
