Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reveals Challenge in Defending Illinois Quarterback Luke Altmyer
When the Oregon Ducks take on the Illinois Fighting Illini, they’ll face off against an NFL prospect, but one that not many people are talking about in quarterback Luke Altmyer. A transfer from Ole Miss, Altmyer, has been a player who has steadily improved over time and now finds himself as one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country. The Illini signal-caller is completing 65.9 percent of his passes, has 1,506 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and only one interception. He’s also added two rushing touchdowns.
The Ducks have faced no shortage of elite talent so far this season. Through seven games, they’ve seen the likes of Heisman Trophy front-runner running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State, All-American safety Caleb Downs of Ohio State, and projected top-100 prospect tackle Marcus Mbow, who lined up for Purdue. Those are just a few of the names, but there are a handful more that will assuredly hear their names called as National Football League draft picks.
Before Oregon's matchup with Illinois, Ducks coach Dan Lanning shared some of his thoughts on defending Altmyer.
"You're defending a guy that can also run and throw the ball extremely well, but he's been a good decision maker. You don't get to this point in the season and only have one interception and be a bad decision-maker. So he gives his guys an opportunity to go make plays on the ball. I think they do a really good job calling a game for him and allowing him to play within the system. And then he does a great job with his feet when those opportunities are taken away," said Lanning.
The statistics say he’s been a great decision-maker, but statistics can often lie or at least be deceiving. Some quarterbacks have low interception rates but often put the ball in harm's way with erratic processing and, more often, lack of arm talent or natural ability to get the ball where it should be in time. Altmyer is a player who has truly earned his stripes, as he hasn’t always been the player he is now.
After a massive win over Michigan this past week, Altmyer detailed the feeling and experience that shaped him into the player he is today. He’s a player that’s not going to be phased by the moment of playing the No. 1 team in the country. He’s been in tough environments, and he’s earned his stripes. He’s plenty talented, and more than anything, he’s tough as nails.
"Yeah, I just think he's a guy that causes a lot of issues with his athleticism and his ability. He's been able to extend plays. He's got great feet, so he can run. I think that's always a challenge defensively," Lanning said about the challenge Altmyer presents.
Altmyer isn’t going to be a first-round draft pick, but he’s certainly going to be a prospect fighting to make the team within the next couple of years. He may never have a collegiate stage as big as this again. You can rest assured he’ll be chomping at the bit to prove himself to the country against the Ducks.
