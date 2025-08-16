Grading Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel's NFL Preseason Debut vs. Eagles
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his NFL debut when the Browns took on the Philadelphia Eagles in their second preseason game. The former Oregon Ducks star missed the Browns preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury, but started for the Browns against the Eagles.
In his debut, Gabriel played the entire first half before subbing out. He went 13/18 passing for 143 yards and one interception. He also had a fumble lost.
Good and Bad from Gabriel's NFL Debut
Gabriel got off to a hot start against the Eagles. On the Browns first possession of the game, he went 4/4, converting multiple third downs, and the drive was capped off by a Browns rushing touchdown. The Browns defense forced a quick three and out, handing the ball back to Gabriel and offense.
The Browns offense started moving down the field once again, except this time when they got into Eagles territory, Gabriel turned the ball over. While Gabriel was rolling to his left, two Browns receivers were going the to the same spot, causing confusion. Neither one went after Gabriel's pass and it was intercepted by the Eagles and ran back for a touchdown.
Gabriel regrouped and got the ball back on the next possession, driving down the field for a field goal. The next time he got the ball, there was miscommunication in the backfield, causing Gabriel to not securely hand the ball off to the Browns running back. This led to Gabriel's second turnover, with the Eagles scooping up the loose ball on the ground.
Dillon Gabriel had one more drive before his day was finished in the last minute and change. Gabriel connected with Kaden Davis for a 29-yard gain to get the Browns to the Eagles side of the field. Following a Gabriel 13-yard completion to Brendan Bates and four-yard completion to Pierre Strong, the Browns were in field goal range.
Kicker Andre Szmyt drilled the kick as the first half expired to make the score Eagles 13, Browns 12 at halftime. That was the end of Gabriel's day as Tyler Huntley started the second half.
Below Are Live Updates
Fifth Drive: 1:48 Second Quarter
3rd and 7 on PHI 35: Following a penalty, Gabriel sets up a field goal as time expires with a pair of short completions. Eagles lead 13-12 at half.
1st and 10 PHI 38: Pass incomplete, behind Johnson.
2nd and 15 on CLE 33: Following a five-yard loss on a screen pass, Gabriel connect on a crossing route with Davis who gains 29 yards.
Fourth Drive: 6:14 Second Quarter
1st and 10 on CLE 31: Gabriel tries to hand it off to Strong, but Strong never secures it and the Eagles pick up the fumble.
Third Drive: 14:34 Second Quarter
3rd and 3 on PHI 21: Gabriel didn't see the pressure coming from the left and takes a sack to set up a field goal attempt. Kick is good to give the Browns a 9-7 lead with 9:13 to go in the first half.
1st and 10 on PHI 28: Following big run, Gabriel completes pass to Marshall for five yards.
2nd and 2 at PHI 42: Off the play-action, Gabriel's pass broken up.
3rd and 2 on CLE 31: Gabriel connects with Thrash on a slant for a big first down to midfield.
1st and 10 on CLE 23: Gabriel overthrows running back on screen pass.
Second Drive: 3:13 First Quarter
1st and 10 on PHI 30: Play action rollout to the left results in a pick-six going the other way for the Eagles. 7-6 Eagles now ahead.
2nd and 8 on PHI 40: Short pass to the right completed to Davis for nine yards.
1st and 10 on CLE 40: Gabriel hits Tillman for a 18 yard gain.
3rd and 4 on CLE 34: Gabriel connects on an out route on the left to Thrash for a first down.
2nd and 15 on CLE 23: Following a penalty, Gabriel throws a dart across the middle to set up a short 3rd down.
1st and 10 on CLE 28: First incompletion for Gabriel.
Opening Drive: 15:00 First Quarter
2nd and 6 on CLE 41: First pass designed for Gabriel resulted in a sack.
3rd and 10 on CLE 37: Connected with his tight end across the middle for a first down to get to midfield.
2nd and 6 on PHI 49: Following a run play, Gabriel scrambles for a couple yards to set up a 3rd and 5.
3rd and 6 on PHI 48: Gabriel hangs in there against the blitz and delivers a strike on an out route to pick up a first down.
3rd and 2 on PHI 33: Two straight run plays sets up a 3rd and 2. Gabriel dumps it to a wide open running back across the Eagles 30-yard line.
1st and 10 on PHI 28: Connects with Johnson on 1st down for a gain of seven yards, 4/4 so far.
2nd and 3 on PHI 21: Browns run an end around to get down to the Eagles 6-yard line.
2nd and Goal on PHI 4: Run plays on 1st and 2nd down. The second of which is good for a touchdown for Marshall. Browns take a 6-0 lead after the missed PAT. Drive took over half the quarter. 6:55 to go in the first quarter.
Dillon Gabriel Makes NFL Debut, Starts vs. Eagles
When Dillon Gabriel took the field in Philadelphia on Saturday, it was his first appearance as a professional. Gabriel played six seasons in college from 2019 through 2024 for three different schools: the UCF Knights, Oklahoma Sooners, and Oregon Ducks.
In his most recent season in 2024 with Oregon, he helped lead them to a Big Ten conference title and a College Football Playoff berth. Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions while also rushing for another 149 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Gabriel was named a 2024 Heisman trophy finalist and finished third in voting; only behind Heisman winner and Travis Hunter and star running back Ashton Jeanty. Hunter and Jeanty were each top 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' A'lique Terry Addresses Offensive Line's Cohesiveness
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Why Jurrion Dickey Is Suspended
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shocking Denver Broncos' Quarterback Bo Nix Cut Prediction
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Oregon Ducks Shake Up Standings
Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He is one of five active quarterbacks in the Browns quarterback room with fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Tyler Huntley.
Sanders got the start in Cleveland's first preseason game while Gabriel was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Now, Sanders is dealing with an oblique injury, which gave Gabriel a chance to earn more reps in the game. Sanders also dealt with arm soreness earlier in training camp as the Browns quarterback room has suffered its fair share of injuries.
This article will be updated live throughout Gabriel's appearance.