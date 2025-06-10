Cleveland Browns’ Dillon Gabriel Wows At Minicamp With Exciting Touchdown
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel took part in the first day of Cleveland Browns minicamp on Tuesday. Dillon Gabriel was one of three Browns quarterbacks to take reps with Shedeur Sanders and Kenny Pickett. Joe Flacco did not take team reps.
Dillon Gabriel had the lowest completion percentage out of the three of them, going 7/18 with one touchdown. Sanders was 10/12 with two touchdowns, and Pickett was 6/10 with three touchdowns.
Dillon Gabriel Makes Incredible Throw at Minicamp
During minicamp drills, Dillon Gabriel made a great throw to wide receiver Jamari Thrash in the back left corner of the endzone. Take a look.
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Evaluations After Day 1 of Minicamp
Cleveland reporter Tony Grossi was present at Day One of Browns minicamp. He broke down how the quarterbacks looked and said that Gabriel and Sanders each had some impressive touchdowns. Here was Gross’s brief breakdown of how all of the quarterbacks performed.
“Joe Flacco, no reps at all today and coach Kevin Stefanski admitted in his interview with us that he wants to get the newcomers as many reps as possible before they get to training camp next month,” Grossi said.
The veteran Flacco already has more familiarity with the Browns system than any of the quarterbacks that have been taking reps this offseason. Flacco played for Kevin Stefanski and the Browns in 2023 and is back after one season with the Indianapolis Colts. This gives the rookies and Kenny Pickett more of an opportunity to take reps.”
“Here are the numbers. Shedeur Sanders fans will love this; 10/12, two touchdowns. One of the touchdowns was in 11v11 and not in rezone drills. He had one impressive throw in that drill,” Grossi said. "Dillon Gabriel 7/18, but he had a nice touchdown pass in redzone to Jamari Thrash in the left corner of the end zone…Dillon Gabriel continued to get a little bit of rep against the No. 1 defense. Shedeur Sanders did not…Kenny Pickett, 6/10, three touchdowns.”
On the surface it seems the note about Gabriel getting reps against the No. 1 defense and Sanders not could be telling, but no conclusions should be made in favor about Gabriel because of this. There is a lot of time between now and the season. In all likelihood, Sanders will end up taking reps against the first team defense as soon as tomorrow.
Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterback Battle
A fascinating storyline leading up to Week One of the 2025 NFL season will be who will start for the Browns and will that same player still be the starter midway through the season. The Browns brought in four new quarterbacks this offseason; drafting Dillon Gabriel in the third round, Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, and signing Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
The only retunring quarterback the Browns have from the 2024 season is Deshaun Watson. However, Watson is still recovering from his torn achilles he suffered last season. Who will get the nod under center for the 2025 season?