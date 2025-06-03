Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Addresses New NFL Language, Calling Plays In Huddle
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel is adapting quickly to the NFL. The former Oregon Duck star Gabriel is no stranger to change or competition and it's helping him in Cleveland. Gabriel played for three different college football programs (UCF, Oklahoma, Oregon) - and won the starting job at each school.
The rookie Gabriel's current situation is unlike any other. The Browns selected the Heisman Trophy finalist Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and then picked another quarterback in the fifth round in former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders. Sanders was once a projected first-round NFL Draft pick. Gabriel and Sanders are battling for the starting job along with 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
A few weeks into Sanders and Gabriel's NFL careers, the NFL world can't get enough of the unprecedented four-quarterback competition. It also brings up a lot of questions. How is Gabriel handling the adjustment?
"I'm loving it," Gabriel told Cleveland Browns Daily. "Been a lot of fun. A lot of learning. As you know, just with change, there's things day to day that you just have to adjust to. There's no way around it. Yeah, I am (used to change.) From this point on, I think you just know how to get into your routine a little quicker... just to your new normal. But I'd say I speeded up a lot better after being three different spots in college. So that's helped me for sure."
Gabriel has shown flashes of his exceptional arm talent and accuracy at Browns rookie minicamp and Cleveland organized team activities (OTAs.) New play caller, calling plays in the huddle, new language for those plays... Gabriel is starting to settle into the Browns' offense.
"Initially, you're piecing it together and words don't really mean much. But now, as we kind of dive into it, now it's a lot easier, knowing what these words mean. I have (called plays a lot in the huddle) And in college, it honestly helped getting kind of the audio in that sense because a lot of it was visual. Now you have a voice in your head that's got to paint a picture for you," Gabriel continued.
Gabriel credited his time at Oregon for feeling better prepared for the NFL. Last season, the Ducks and Gabriel utilized coach-to-player communications, which the NCAA approved in 2024, to signal plays from Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein. Gabriel was also involved in under center, play action situations with the Ducks.
"Yeah, living in it is a whole different deal. But you do it. You get comfy with it. And then, really that's all pre-snap, once you get used to that with cadence, because a lot of it is the clap for a lot of the college guys. That's the cadence of choice. But now it's just – it's verbal. There's a lot more alerts, checks, and kills that you're a part of, but for the most part, you're introduced to it. At least I was at Oregon. So that helped a lot," Gabriel continued.
Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski's plan is to get Gabriel and Sanders as many reps as possible, adding more competitive periods to the minicamp schedule. Reps are a premium as Stefanski and his staff evaluate their talent.
It'd be easy for Sanders and Gabriel to be pitted against each other, however both teammates are keeping a good attitude about the other.
Sanders revealed his early impressions of "cool guy" Gabriel.
"Cool, normal," Sanders said about Gabriel. "He's a real cool guy overall. You can tell he always have a great mood. He's always in a good mood. I've only been around him two days though. He always have a great mood, but overall I can tell he's a pretty good person."
Oregon Ducks fans aren't shocked to hear this, after witnessing the Hawaii-native Gabriel effortlessly lead the Ducks with his easygoing personality.
"I think this is definitely a place where I thrive," Gabriel said. "Being able to get back in the building and I think within six months of the draft process, you are kind of team-less and a lot of time for you to build and grow individually. But this is where I thrive, being in a team environment. That's how you play the game of football."
Gabriel has been compared to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and former NFL quarterback and current New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore.
The 5-11, 205-pound quarterback Gabriel shined as a Duck, leading the team to a 13-1 overall record and a Big Ten Conference title in 2024. Gabriel finished 30 touchdowns plus six interceptions on 3,857 yards with a 72.9 completion rate. He also collected 149 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 75 carries.