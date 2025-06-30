Cleveland Browns’ Dillon Gabriel Turns Heads With New Minivan After Big NFL Contract
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel can drive pretty much any car that he wants after signing his rookie NFL contract.
However, the former Oregon Ducks star isn’t headed to the Lamborghini dealership.
Instead, Gabriel’s new ride is driven with the purpose of connection and an inclusive leadership style. Keep an eye out in Cleveland for a Gabriel-driven minivan full of Browns players. Maybe fellow quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett want to take a spin. Surely 12-year veteran offensive lineman Joel Bitonio will get a kick out of the new whip.
“I think the cool part is, you know in high school you go on these trips together whether it’s in another state, on the plane, in the hotel, (it’s) things you remember for a lifetime. But also, when things aren’t mandatory, having the car ride to go grab a bite to eat or even when you have the downtime retreat, we all kind of carpool because there’s a longer drive so with all of that, I think it just helps having a vehicle that can fit everyone,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel is partnering with the Chrysler brand and its award-winning Chrysler Pacifica minivan. It’s one of the Heisman Trophy finalist’s first endorsement deals as an NFL athlete.
In college, Gabriel could often be spotted driving around Eugene with a minivan full of his teammates. Only an Oregon Duck for one season, Gabriel swiftly became a fan-favorite and beloved by the team for his down-to-earth attitude and ability to make everyone feel important.
The Hawaii-native chose to the reliable and practical car despite being one of the highest-paid NIL athletes in the country. Now, Gabriel has officially signed his NFL contract, but his feelings on his ride remain unchanged.
Great gas mileage, excellent space, a fun vibe… Gabriel is very excited for his new minivan and the opportunity to build friendships during the drives.
“I always like to joke around that I’m built for comfort,” said Gabriel. “Given insurance, cost and being able to have space for other people, I’ve always loved the minivan so I try to use it to my advantage.”
Gabriel's Browns contract is a 4-year deal valued at $6.2 million, with a $1,166,063 signing bonus, per Spotrac.
Last year, Gabriel's name, image, and likeness (NIL) valuation was at $1.9 million and was ranked as the 22nd highest among college football athletes. Gabriel used NIL to share the love and gift his teammates. Gabriel gave his teammates iced out Oregon chains and bracelets and also custom Beats by Dre headphones before the 2024 college football season began.
The reveal of the custom headphone gifts was iconic. Gabriel parked his minivan in Autzen Stadium while addressing his team in the bleachers. As the minivan back door opens, stacks of headphone boxes were revealed, and his teammates sprinted to the van to collect their gifts.
The crowded starting quarterback competition in Cleveland is one of the most interesting NFL offseason storylines and one that Ducks fans have their eyes on this summer. With Sanders, Flacco and Pickett also gunning for the starting job, Gabriel has a a real shot to climb the depth chart this offseason.
Gabriel’s thirst for success is also unwavering. He has not backed down from the challenge of the competition.
"I think this is definitely a place where I thrive," Gabriel said after being drafted to Cleveland. "This is where I thrive, being in a team environment. That's how you play the game of football."
"I have just been approaching it like that and am eager to learn each and every day and approach this like I'm a student," Gabriel said.
Gabriel's NFL career is off to a hot start as he showed off his pro-ready skills during Cleveland's organized team activities (OTAs.) In the five minicamp practices open to the media, Gabriel went 48 of 83 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. Of course, these are just practice stats but they are still impressive for a rookie.
Next chance to see Gabriel is during the Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio. Rookies report on July 18 while veterans report on July 22.