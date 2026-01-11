Curt Cignetti, Fernando Mendoza Get Real About The Crowd Advantage Against Oregon
The Indiana Hoosiers are headed to the national championship game after their dominant 56-22 win over the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl. Despite the game being played in Atlanta, Georgia, it was practically a home game for the Hoosiers.
The crowd split looked to be 90 percent Indiana, a big difference from their first game against Oregon this season when they played at Autzen Stadium.
Indiana's 'Home' Semifinal Game
The Indiana fans made their presence felt against Oregon. The Ducks had to go silent count in this neutral site game. Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza and coach Curt Cignetti spoke to reporters after the game about the crowd noise. They mentioned how the crowd noise can affect a game and cited their game on the road at Autzen Stadium this season.
“We played in Autzen Stadium in week five and I think we had five false starts,” Mendoza said.
His coach, Curt Cignetti corrected him.
“Seven,” Cignetti said.
Cignetti was asked by ESPN's Molly McGrath about the fan support during his postgame interview.
"There's nothing like having a home semifinal game," Cignetti said. "There are no fans like Indiana Hoosier fans."
Oregon and Indiana played in October this season, and the Hoosiers knocked off the Ducks 30-20, snapping a home winning streak in Eugene that dated back to Dan Lanning’s first year as Oregon coach in 2022. In the rematch in the College Football Playoff, the Hoosiers fans made it like a home game for Indiana.
Home Field Advantage in Playoff
It would be hard to imagine Indiana having home field advantage again in their next game. The national championship against Miami will be played in the Hurricanes home stadium, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
While the majority may be Miami fans, the Hoosiers fanbase should have a large contention in the stands and they chase a title.
Indiana is currently a heavy favorite to beat Miami. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Hoosiers are a 7.5-point favorite over the Hurricanes. Indiana has odds of -310 to win outright while Miami is +250. The over/under is 48.5 points.
Curt Cignetti Making Case as Best Coach in College Football
Curt Cignetti is making a case that he’s the best coach in college football. After just two years at Indiana, Cignetti has the Hoosiers at 15-0 this season and a win away from bringing home the national championship.
Cignetti was hired by Indiana following the 2023 season. Indiana went 3-9 in 2023. In Cignetti’s two years, they have a record of 26-2. His five prior seasons coaching were with this James Madison Dukes and had a record of 52-9.
