Oregon Ducks Star Cut By Dallas Cowboys: 3 Possible Destinations For Traeshon Holden
After signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2025, rookie wide receiver Traeshon Holden is reportedly being waived by the Cowboys. The former Oregon Ducks receiver was a victim of roster cuts as teams across the NFL as the deadline to finalize 53-man rosters approaches.
NFL insider Jordan Schulz reported the news, and Holden had a rather simple reaction that he posted onto social media:
"Thank you lord (blue heart emoji)," wrote Holden.
After a strong showing in the NFL preseason, Holden is expected to garner interest on the waiver wire. Holden flashed for the Cowboys in the preseason, totaling 64 yards on four receptions across three games. The former Duck was praised by Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer after Holden's first preseason performance.
"Every day he shows up, I mean he really does. Every day he makes a play. ... And when you do that, you get noticed, and when you do that, you get more opportunities, and just proud of him. ... You'll see him moving up the depth chart," Schottenheimer said of Holden.
Will Holden land with another team before the start of the regular season? Here are three potential candidates for Holden's next home in the NFL:
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers are reportedly looking for wide receiver depth, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini. Pittsburgh's offense is expected to star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the wide receiver depth after Metcalf isn't particularly proven.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers did not select a wide receiver meaning they could be interested in a young receiver like Holden. The current wide receiver room in Pittsburgh features Metcalf, Robert Woods, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, and more.
MORE: Updated College Football Rankings Shift Big Ten Powerhouses Already
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Four-Star Safety Commit To Flip To Miami Hurricanes?
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Reunites With Oregon Ducks After NFL Preseason Finale
MORE: Best College Football Traditions List Strangely Ranks Oregon Ducks, Florida State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Tied With SEC Recruiting Powerhouse For Most 5-Star Commits
Cleveland Browns
The Browns recently released wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Could they be in the market for a young receiver like Holden?
In addition to one of the quarterback room, the Browns have had a rather interesting offseason. Cleveland's selected former Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins with the No. 36 pick in the NFL Draft, but Judkins remains unsigned despite the charges of domestic violence and battery being dropped from a dispute that happened before training camp.
Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry and the Browns brought in undrafted free agent Isaiah Bond, who no longer faces criminal chargers after the sexual assault case against him was no-billed in August.
Would the Browns bring in another rookie wide receiver that went undrafted, or did Bond take Holden's potential spot?
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a busy offseason that included hiring coach Pete Carroll, trading for quarterback Geno Smith, and more. Las Vegas' top receiver Jakobi Myers has reportedly requested a trade, while the Raiders recently traded for quarterback Kenny Pickett from the Browns in order to add some depth.
However, Las Vegas did select three wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft: Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr., and Tommy Mellott. Should all three rookies make the final 53-man roster, Holden is more likely to end up in the practice squad in Vegas, if at all.