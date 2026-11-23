EUGENE - The No. 13 Oregon Ducks made history Friday night in East Lansing. Oregon beat Michigan State 45-7 for its first win at Spartan Stadium. The Ducks had lost all three of their previous games there.

The play that broke the game open is the one fans most want to see from the inside.

Dan Lanning's Fake Field Goal Call

Why did Oregon coach Dan Lanning call a fake field goal against a team he says is one of the hardest to fool? Fans are counting down for the next episode of Oregon's behind-the-scenes video series, "Ducks vs. Them."

Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning gets his team fired up before the game against Michigan State on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The celebration video of Lanning on the sideline has already gone viral after kicker Gage Hurych provided one of the most stunning highlight of the season when rushed for a 15-yard touchdown on a fake field goal late in the second quarter.

What was the discussion like, leading up to that bold play call?

Lanning revealed after the game that Michigan State wasn't an easy team to fool.

"We obviously felt like this is one of the hard teams to actually execute a field goal fake against," Lanning said.

Lanning expanded that the Spartans showed a lot of different looks, but with time running out in the half, their defense was focused on blocking the kick. He also said his players had the freedom to make the call.

"Ducks vs. Them" could show what that looked like on the sideline, and how Oregon knew the moment was right.

What Else Ducks vs. Them Could Show

Another thing to keep an eye out for: surging receiver Dakorien Moore. Quarterback Dylan Raiola found Moore for a 31-yard touchdown, and Moore hauled it in with one hand in the end zone. It was another highlight-reel catch for Moore, who also made a one-handed touchdown grab in Oregon's 41-28 win at Ohio State.

And last but not least... The Ducks faced another round of adversity early at Michigan State. Starting running back Dierre Hill limped off in the first quarter. He was on crutches with a boot on his left leg in the second half. The injury bug has struck the position group as fellow sophomore Jordon Davison missed his third straight game with a leg injury.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, talks with Oregon’s quarterback Dylan Raiola after the game on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Lanning offered some encouraging news after the game. "Dierre was out this game, but I don't anticipate this being a long-term injury."

Freshman Brandon Smith was pushed into a bigger role after Hill's injury, and he delivered: finishing with career highs of 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, including a 48-yard run. He also added 14 receiving yards.

The Comeback Ducks

The episode will also add another chapter to one of the most surprising turnarounds of Lanning's tenure.

Oregon was 4-3 after a loss to Illinois and looked discombobulated on offense. The Ducks had a four percent chance to make the College Football Playoff at that point.

Michigan State’s Brandon Smith, left, celebrates his touchdown with Oregon’s Dakorien Moore during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Then they started climbing out of holes. Oregon fell behind Northwestern 20-6 and won 34-26 at Autzen. A week later it trailed Ohio State 14-0, scored 38 straight points, and won 41-28. It was the first time in program history Oregon had won consecutive games after trailing by at least 14 points.

Lanning said it best, after beating Ohio State, this Ducks team is "like cockroaches. We don't die."

The Ducks haven't needed comebacks since. They beat Michigan 31-7 at Autzen Stadium, holding the Wolverines to 71 passing yards. Then came the rout after the Spartans on a short week.

That's four straight wins. Oregon's chances of making the College Football Playoff jumped to to 61.1 percent in ESPN's model after the Ducks beat Michigan State and Indiana and UCLA lost over the weekend.

Oregon fans have seen glimpses of Lanning's intensity in large thanks to the video team's compelling 'Ducks vs. Them' cinematic recaps. This episode could show what Lanning told the team before kickoff in East Lansing and what was said at halftime with a 17-0 lead.

Washington Looms

Nov 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch reacts following a two-point conversion against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next up, rivalry week. Washington's 27-24 upset of Indiana opened the door for Oregon to reach the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 5.

First, Oregon has to beat the Huskies at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28. Lanning is asking fans to be "really annoying and really ornery" for the rivalry game.

Ducks vs. Them videos are typically released on Monday or Tuesday after the game. This article will be updated.

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