How Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks Can Add More Blue-Chip Recruits
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are currently one of seven programs in the nation to have 15 or more blue-chip commits in the 2026 recruiting class.
As the early signing period is only a few months away, Oregon's busy recruiting summer has boosted the Ducks into one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. Take a look at where Lanning and the Ducks rank in blue-chip prospects and how the team can add more.
Where Oregon’s 2026 Class Stands
The Ducks hold the No. 3 class of 2026, according to Rivals' current rankings. The program’s four five-star commitments is tied with the Alabama Crimson Tide for the most in the nation.
Oregon ranks behind the USC Trojans and the Georgia Bulldogs overall The Ducks’ 92.654 score is largely due to the five-star pledges, considering USC and Georgia both have over 30 commitments and Oregon only has 17.
Lanning has racked up 11 four-star pledges, which trails the Trojans and Bulldogs considerably, both with over 20. The Ducks have 15 total blue-chip commitments, which is the combined total between four-star and five-star recruits.
Blue-Chip Rankings:
- Georgia Bulldogs: 24
- USC Trojans: 22
- Texas A&M Aggies: 21
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 20
- Miami Hurricane: 16
- Oregon Ducks: 15
- Texas Longhorns: 25
Blue-Chip Targets
Oregon doesn’t have a ton if options when it comes to top-rated prospects who have yet to commit. Still, the Ducks could potentially improve their class ranking with a major flip.
Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is a notable flip target for Oregon. The wideout committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes back in July 2023 and received an offer from the Ducks in January 2024.
Henry has made a pair of visits to Eugene since November 2024. He said back in March that Oregon, USC and Miami are the main programs he’s been talking to outside of Ohio State following his commitment, although a flip sounds unlikely.
Five-stars like wide receiver Calvin Russell, cornerback Brandon Arrington and edge rusher Zion Elee all considered the Ducks before committing elsewhere and could be names to keep an eye on.
Few blue-chip recruits are left in the 2026 class and none of the remaining players have been highly sought after by Oregon.
Defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin, running back Terry Hodges and offensive lineman Maxwell Robinson are the main prospects left. Hodges previously visited Oregon, but the Ducks weren’t among his two finalists.
Oregon's current commits could also rise (or fall) in the recruiting rankings. Quarterback Bryson Beaver already made a huge rise in his ranking, so it’s not out of the question that another Oregon commit could do the same.
Regardless of whether or not Lanning can further increase his 2026 recruiting class as the finishing line nears, 15 blue-chip commitments is a big win for the program. Lanning has improved the team’s recruiting class standing each year he’s been with the program.