Terrance Ferguson Best NFL Draft Fits: Reunite With Bo Nix, Justin Herbert?

It was a productive NFL Combine for Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson who saw his NFL Draft stock rise. Teams with the best fit for his skillset are the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Arden Cravalho

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (TE08) looks on during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (TE08) looks on during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
During the NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson turned plenty of the heads of scouts and general managers. He was named to the All-Combine Team along with offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. as well as defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Jordan Burch from the Ducks.

His 4.63-second 40-yard dash and 39-inch vertical leap were the best numbers among the tight ends at the combine. Ferguson also posted a 1.55-second 10-yard split and 10-2 broad jump. He didn't participate in the 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, and bench press.

According to NFL.com, the best team fits for Ferguson are the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers. He played with Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix from 2022-23 with Oregon. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played with the Ducks from 2016-19.

Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) is congratulated by quarterback Bo Nix (10) after scoring a touchdown
Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) is congratulated by quarterback Bo Nix (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Ferguson grew up watching the Broncos as he's from Littleton, Colorado. He played his high school ball at Heritage which is just a 40-minute drive out from Denver. Ferguson had a formal meeting with coach Sean Payton and Denver for about 20 minutes at the combine.

"Yeah, growing up in Denver, everyone is a Broncos fan. Growing up, I watched the Broncos and being able to be in the room with those guys and the head coach, Sean Payton (was exciting)."

Terrance Ferguson at NFL Draft Combine
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) tackles Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3)
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) tackles Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) on a third quarter pass play at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

At 6-5, 247 pounds, he earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 in 2022, First Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023, and Third Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 with Oregon. Through four seasons of college football from 2021-24, Ferguson finished his career with 134 catches and 16 touchdowns, both school records for a tight end.

"Versatile. I think that’s something I take pride in, being able to do everything. Being a fluid athlete in the middle of the field. That’s something I’d love to do…Be able to own the middle of the field and be that athlete.”

NFL.com's Chad Reuter expects the Duck to be picked on Day 2 (Rounds 2-3). Other notable names at his position in the draft pool are Michigan Wolverines' Colston Loveland, Penn State Nittany Lions' Tyler Warren, Miami Hurricanes' Elijah Arroyo. Bowling Green Falcons' Harold Fannin Jr., and
LSU Tigers' Mason Taylor.

"The former Duck caught everything thrown his way with ease during the workout, reeling in a ball thrown above his head on a deep route and toe-tapping on the sideline in a jump-ball drill. He had suddenness in his routes that many of his fellow tight end prospects lacked, separating himself in a competitive group."

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (TE08) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (TE08) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Productive pass catcher with good size... Ferguson saw adequate short-catch volume but was rarely asked to venture beyond the front yard as a route-runner. He has not shown enough technique or toughness to neutralize an NFL edge defender at the point of attack, but he can hit targets as a move blocker."

The NFL Draft will take place from April 24 to April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

