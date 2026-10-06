Dan Lanning Shares Emotional Reaction to Tragic Death of Sweet Home Football Player

Some things are bigger than football. A football game that began like any other quickly turned tragic when a 16-year-old football player from Sweet Home, Oregon, suffered a brain injury during a junior varsity game. The teenager died Monday morning, the morning of his 16th birthday.

Just about 35 miles east of Eugene, the Sweet Home community is now mourning the loss of Mason Flores, a young player whose life was cut tragically short. The news also reached the Oregon football program. On Monday evening, Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed the tragedy.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press availability on Aug. 31, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I have two sons of football myself, and as you go through something like that, that's nothing any parent or teammate should ever deal with,” said Lanning. “So thinking of them as we continue to prep. Life is a lot bigger than football. So that's certainly something that hits home, and I want to keep them in our thoughts.”

Moments like this serve as a reminder that football is only a small part of the lives surrounding the game. Behind every helmet is a son, a brother, a teammate and a friend. Football can bring communities together, but it also comes with moments that remind everyone involved that the game is ultimately about the people who play it.

What Happened to Mason Flores

Flores was playing in a junior varsity football game against Marist Catholic on Monday, Sept. 28, at Sweet Home High School when he suffered a head injury.

The game was stopped as medical personnel rushed onto the field to treat Flores. He began experiencing seizure activity and became unresponsive as trainers and emergency personnel worked to stabilize him, according to reports from KGW.

Mason Flores, a Sweet Home High School junior varsity football player, died on his 16th birthday — a week after suffering a head injury during a game. The school community plans to honor his memory during homecoming:https://t.co/Li3jNWFSYT pic.twitter.com/4IbKxZI1kU — KGW News (@KGWNews) October 6, 2026

An air ambulance was called to the field, and Flores was eventually flown to Portland for further treatment at Doernbecher Children's Hospital at OHSU. Doctors discovered that he had suffered severe bleeding in his brain, and he remained in critical condition as his family waited for updates on his condition.

Doctors performed emergency surgery and continued intensive treatment in an effort to save Flores. However, his condition did not improve. Medical professionals ultimately determined that the damage to his brain was unsurvivable. After more than a week of fighting for his life, Flores died Monday morning, Oct. 5.

His family then made the decision to donate his organs. Flores underwent the organ donation procedure Monday afternoon at the Portland hospital where he had been receiving intensive care.

The decision to donate Mason's organs has become another part of the legacy. Even in the middle of losing their 16-year-old son, the family wanted something positive to come from the tragedy and for Mason to have the opportunity to help others.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What started as a Monday night junior varsity football game quickly became something no player, coach, parent or community ever expects to experience. A routine night on the football field changed the Flores family's life forever, and left Sweet Home to mourn a 16-year-old who never got the chance to finish the life that was just beginning.

Dan Lanning's Perspective Goes Beyond Football

For Lanning, the tragedy in Sweet Home hits close to home. Lanning is not only the head coach of the Oregon football program. He is also a father of three sons, Caden, Kniles and Titan, who have grown up around the game. That makes the thought of a young player suffering a life-threatening injury on a football field something that likely carries a different weight for Lanning.

Sweet Home is also less than an hour from Autzen Stadium, and the connection between Oregon football and high school programs throughout the Willamette Valley runs deep. These are communities where coaches know one another, players grow up watching the Ducks and college programs regularly build relationships with the high schools in their own backyard.

So when Lanning spoke about Mason following Oregon's practice Monday, he was not simply addressing a tragedy that happened somewhere else.

The timing also made the tragedy difficult to separate from what Oregon had experienced just nine days earlier.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is loaded into an ambulance with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sept. 26, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was involved in a frightening moment during the Ducks' game against USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Moore took a late hit from USC linebacker Desman Stephens II and remained down on the field as medical personnel rushed to his side.

Moore was taken from the stadium in an ambulance to L.A. County General Hospital as both sidelines cleared to watch what was happening.

Together, the two situations provide a sobering reminder of how quickly a football game can change. Moore had medical personnel surrounding him within moments and ultimately returned to the field. Mason suffered a catastrophic injury during a high school game and never came home.

That difference is part of what makes football so difficult to reconcile in moments like this. The sport is built around physicality, toughness and the willingness to put your body on the line, but there are moments when the game suddenly becomes secondary to the person underneath the helmet.

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