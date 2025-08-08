Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Reveals What He Learned From Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix allowed the cameras to show a behind-the-scenes look at his work ethic and preparation during his offseason workouts.
In a recent video posted by the NFL, Nix revealed his mindset when training. As he hit the weight room, he told the documentary crew a message he got from Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning that stuck with him.
“My coach at Oregon, coach Lanning, used to tell us, ‘It’s all about the illusion of choice,’” Nix said. “People think they have a choice in life, but they really don’t.”
“There is no choice. You do it, or I guess you get left behind,” Nix said. “It doesn’t matter if I wanted to be doing this or not. I’m doing it.”
Regardless of whether or not Nix choses to get up every day and sharpen his craft, his intense work ethic is something that has caught the eye of his teammates and coaches.
When Nix earned the starting quarterback role with Denver heading into his rookie season, Lanning expressed his lack of surprise given the approach to excellence he saw from his former quarterback.
"Bo realizes he just went to work. He's gone to work every single day,” Lanning said. “And now that he's been named that, that wasn't his goal, wasn't to just become the starter, it's to play winning football."
Nix’s Unique Approach To The Game
The starting quarterback has seemingly won over the trust of his teammates through his rookie season in the NFL. After Denver selected him No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Nix went on to earn the starting role and only improved throughout his first season in the league.
The new franchise quarterback threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024. He brought the Broncos back to the postseason and set a team record for rookie quarterback wins.
But win Nix under center again in 2025, Denver coach Sean Payton made headlines during training camp by saying that he believes Nix will be a top-five quarterback in the next couple of years and put the team in contention for a Super Bowl.
Nix reiterated his coach’s belief in the 2025 team after practice on Thursday.
“If you’re not trying to win a Super Bowl, why are you here,” Nix said.
The Broncos added players such as running back J.K. Dobbins in the offseason and extended defensive end Zach Allen’s contract. Nix has a greater understanding of the team’s plays with a year under his belt and has the potential to be even better than he was in his rookie season.
His Denver teammates continue to praise him during media appearances for his commitment to getting better every day and how he’s influenced the franchise already.
“I just want to continue to show these guys that I’m willing to work and find every which way we can to find wins and find every which way for me to get better,” Nix said. “I know I got a lot of growth left, a lot to be done, but these guys are going to help me get there. We’re just out here sharpening each other.”