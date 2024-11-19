Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix's Odds to Win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Former Oregon Ducks and current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has put together quite the rookie campaign. Nix has thrown for 14 touchdowns (second amongst rookie quarterbacks) and 2,877 passing yards (fourth amongst rookie quarterbacks). He is also in a tie for the most rushing touchdowns amongst rookies along with his former Duck teammate and now Tampa Bays Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving at four.
In total, Nix leads all NFL rookies with 19 total touchdowns.
After Week 11, Nix holds the second-best betting odds at +400 to come away with the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. He is ahead of Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers at +2100 but trails Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the current favorite, at -600.
Against the Atlanta Falcons, Nix led the way for a 38-6 blowout victory. The former Duck completed 28 of his 33 passes along with 307 passing yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. His success in his first professional season has been possible due to Denver coach Sean Payton's gun-slinging offense.
Nix and Oregon coach Dan Lanning also worked well together during their time in Eugene from 2022-23. The Ducks went 22-5 during that stretch as a member of the Pac-12 Conference. Nix won the 2022 Holiday Bowl and the 2023 Fiesta Bowl alongside Lanning. In the 2023 season, Nix was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and won the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Award.
More trophies to add to the mantle could be on the way for Nix. Lanning doesn't care too much about individual awards, more about winning. He was just happy to find out that his former quarterback got the Denver starting job back in August.
“I’m excited for Bo. You don’t know when that’s going to happen or come, and I know that’s what Bo realizes. He just went to work. He’s gone to work every single day. And now that he’s been named [the starter], that wasn’t his goal to just become the starter, it’s to play winning football."- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
The Broncos may just be third in the AFC West standings with a 6-5 overall record, but they currently hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. Denver travels to Las Vegas next Sunday, Nov. 24, for a 1:05 p.m. PT kickoff.
