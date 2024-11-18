Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Makes MVP Case In Win vs. Bengals
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers took on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. Herbert led a game-winning touchdown drive to secure the 34-27 Chargers win.
Herbert finished 17 for 36 for 297 yards, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He was also the Chargers leading rusher with 65 yards on five carries.
Justin Herbert: “It Wasn’t Pretty”
Justin Herbert spoke with Sunday Night Football’s Melissa Stark after the Chargers nail biting 34-27 win over the Bengals.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we got the job done,” Herbert said. “That’s a win. That’s all we care about it.”
Herbert and the Chargers couldn’t have done it without running back JK Dobbins and wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
“This guy (JK Dobbins) makes big plays. Ladd (McConkey) made big plays when we needed it,” Herbert said.
The Chargers showed resilience after letting the Bengals back into the game and were able to make the plays down the stretch to pick up the win.
Justin Herbert Leads Game Winning Drive
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers got off to a great start on Sunday night football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
After going three-and-out on their opening drive, the Chargers scored three straight touchdowns. They went into halftime completely in control of the game, up 24-6. The Chargers extended their lead to 27-6 in the third quarter, but the Bengals turned things around in a hurry.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for two touchdowns and threw another to Tee Higgins, and the game was tied 27-27. The Bengals had multiple opportunities to take the lead in the fourth quarter but Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson missed back-to-back go-ahead field goals.
With 45 seconds left in a 27-27 game. The Chargers got the ball at their own 16-yard line. Herbert connected with wide receiver Ladd McConkey for completions of 28 and 27 yards to move the Chargers down to the Bengals 29-yard line. On the ensuing play, Herbert handed the ball to running back JK Dobbins, who broke off a 29-yard touchdown run with just 18 seconds left in the game.
The Chargers survived to improve to 7-3 in the 2024 season and are in a great position to make the playoffs in coach Jim Harbaugh’s first year at the helm.
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Badgers Officiating 'Consistently Wrong': Bad Penalty Calls
MORE: Wisconsin Badgers Coach Luke Fickell Takes Blame For Oregon Ducks Loss
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Career NFL Performance: Case For Offensive Rookie Of Year?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Clinch Big Ten Championship Game Berth With Win Over Wisconsin
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Shares Injury Update on Jamaree Caldwell After Wisconsin Win
MORE: Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit Trey McNutt Visiting Texas A&M Aggies: Flip Looms?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Receives Contract Bonus for Win vs. Wisconsin Badgers
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore Recruiting Texas Longhorn Transfer Johntay Cook II
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart Jabs Pat McAfee's Man Crush on Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Earns New Nickname From Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Flip To Oregon Ducks? Recruiting Flip Push