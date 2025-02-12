Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos, Bo Nix Surprisingly Low Super Bowl Odds

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is coming off a successful rookie season in 2024-2025, as he helped lead Denver to the playoffs. What are the Broncos Super Bowl odds next year?

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback, rookie Bo Nix, led the Denver Broncos to the NFL Playoffs for the first time in nine years this past season. It appears that the Broncos have found their quarterback of the future in Nix. 

With a year of experience under his belt and coming off a 10-win season, what are Nix and the Broncos Super Bowl odds heading into the 2025-2026 season?

Broncos Super Bowl Odds Surprisingly Low  

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Joshua Uche (55) as guard Quinn Meinerz (77) defends against defensive end Malik Herring (94) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Despite going 10-7 and making the playoffs last season, the Denver Broncos only have the 17th best odds to win next year's Super Bowl at +4800 per FanDuel Sportsbook. Four teams that are ahead of the Broncos failed to even make the playoffs; the San Francisco 49ers at +1500, Cincinnati Bengals at +1800, Chicago Bears at +4000, and Miami Dolphins at +4200.

What isn’t a surprise are two teams with the best odds to win next year's Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles are favorites at +600 while the Kansas City Chiefs right behind them at +650, according to FanDuel's odds. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX 59, 40-22, on Sunday. 

Bo Nix Looking To Build On Rookie Season

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs for a gain during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was selected No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. Quarterbacks were flying off the board in the first round of last year’s draft and Nix was the sixth quarterback taken. The quarterbacks taken ahead of him were Caleb Williams at No. 1, Jayden Daniels at No. 2, Drake Maye at No. 3, Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8, and J.J. McCarthy at No. 10. Six quarterbacks being selected in the first round tied an NFL Draft record of most quarterbacks taken in the first round.

Nix had a tough go of it early on in the season in the Broncos 0-2 start, but he settled down as each week passed on and delivered a fantastic rookie season. He finished with 3,775 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The 29 passing touchdowns are the most ever by a Broncos rookie. Additionally, Nix showed off his athleticism with 430 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The Broncos went into their last game of the regular season with a record of 9-7, needing a win to clinch the last wild card spot in the AFC Playoffs. While the Broncos did get fortunate that Kansas City was resting most of their starters, Nix had his best game as a professional. He went 26 for 29, with 321 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Nix was even Denver's leading rusher for the game with seven carries for 47 yards. The Broncos won 38-0, clinching the No. 7 seed with a 10-7 record.

The following week in the Wild Card round, Denver's season came to an end in a 31-7 loss. Even with this loss, the season was a huge success and something to build on in the future.

