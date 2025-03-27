Oregon Ducks' Terrance Ferguson Climbing Up NFL Draft Boards?
The Oregon Ducks are expected to have multiple players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Just in the first round one alone, the Ducks could have up to two selections.
However, Oregon is expected to dominate during the second and third day of the draft with many of their top draft eligible talent like quarterback Dillon Gabriel and tight end Terrance Ferguson expected to be taken in the middle rounds.
Joel Klatt released his latest tight end rankings on The Joel Klatt Show, and he featured Ferguson listed as his No. 4 tight end in the draft. Klatt has Ferguson ranked between LSU's Mason Taylor at No. 3 and Miami's Elijah Arroyo at No. 5.
"Ferguson had great production. He's a guy that's easy to look over his production because a lot of his catches were at or near the line of scrimmage. He is a fluid pass catcher, not a great blocker, but a fluid pass catcher. That's what people are looking for," Klatt said.
This past season, Ferguson reeled in 43 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns for the Big Ten champions. Statistically, it was his best season as a Duck as he capped off his career with 134 catches for 1,537 yards and 16 touchdowns in four season in Eugene.
"I think in the NFL he could be more of a flex guy. Like an H tight end, a moving tight end. That's a role I could see him filling because he's a quality player and certainly a guy that could have some success in the NFL level," Klatt said.
MORE: 5-Star Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Addresses 'Amazing' Oregon Coaches
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Three Top 10-Recruits In Class of 2026
MORE: Updated Big Ten Win Totals Reveal High Expectations For Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, Penn State
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com is in agreement with Klatt about Ferguson's blocking skills, but lauded his productivity in college.
Productive pass catcher with good size...Ferguson saw adequate short-catch volume but was rarely asked to venture beyond the front yard as a route-runner. Ferguson could improve in that area with additional coaching, but he might need to find the grit needed to compete against NFL tough guys as a run blocker to realize his full potential," Zierlein said.
If drafted, Ferguson would become the first Oregon tight end taken in the NFL Draft since David Paulson was selected by the Pittsburg Steelers with the 240th pick in the seventh round of the 2012 draft.
Interestingly enough, NFL.com has given Ferguson a prospect rating of 6.14, meaning the site has projected him to be a "good backup with the potential to devlop into a starter".
Despite being the starting tight end for the Ducks, Ferguson wasn't always Gabriel's top receiving choice, but he was a constant, reliable option. If Ferguson is able to bring that same feeling of reliability to the NFL, he should be able to carve out a real role at the next level.