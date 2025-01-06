Denver Broncos Rookie Bo Nix Celebrates With Fans After Ending NFL Playoff Drought
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix helped lead the team to its first NFL Playoff berth since 2015 with a 38-0 win over Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, earning the No.7 seed in the AFC.
With the blowout victory, Nix, coach Sean Payton and the Broncos ended the longest playoff drought (eight seasons) following a Super Bowl victory in NFL history. In the video below, Nix celebrated with Broncos fans after the victory at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver.
"It's fun to do something like that ... just kind of a great story,'' Nix said of his victory lap and high-fiving fans. "And our goal wasn't just to make the playoffs even though it hasn't been done in a while; it's for a lot more than that. We're excited for the opportunity.
"I learned I've got to run a little more during the week because that's a long lap,'' Nix continued. "I was a little tired at the end. The fans deserve it, and it's been a long time coming.''
In the playoff-clinching effort, Nix finished with 321 passing yards, 47 rushing yards, and four passing touchdowns. Nix set a Denver franchise record by completing his first 18 passes of the game.
He also made NFL history: On Nix's third touchdown of the game, he broke the NFL record for touchdown passes at home by a rookie with 19 touchdown passes. Los Angeles Chargers and fellow former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert previously held the record until Nix broke it.
Herbert, who won 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, still holds the record for most total touchdown passes by an NFL rookie with 31, but Nix came close to breaking that milestone as well. The Broncos rookie finished the regular season with 29 touchdown passes.
Kansas City had already clinched the AFC No. 1 seed and home field advantage, so Chiefs coach Andy Reid decided to rest key players like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive back Trent McDuffie, and defensive lineman Chris Jones.
The former Oregon Ducks quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Nix finished his rookie season in the NFL with a 10-7 record.
Nix joins Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels as the only rookie quarterbacks to lead their teams to the playoffs. Daniels is the favorite to win this season's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Daniels holds the record for rushing yards by a rookie quarterback with 864, previously held by Robert Griffin III.
Denver and coach Sean Payton will travel to face the Buffalo Bills (13-4) and Josh Allen during the NFL Wild Card weekend on Sunday at 10 a.m. PT on CBS.
“Man, we look forward to the challenge,” Payton said of the Bills, who were the only other team to beat the Chiefs this season.
Denver is 8.5-point underdogs to Buffalo but Nix has big goals in the postseason.
"... Now playoff time starts, and our goal wasn't just to make the playoffs, even though it hadn't been done in a while,” Nix said.
