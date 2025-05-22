Derrick Harmon Signs Rookie Deal With 'Cutthroat' Pittsburgh Steelers: X-Factor?
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon. Harmon was the No. 21 overall pick and the first of two Oregon players to be drafted in the first round.
Harmon and the Steelers have agreed to a four-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The deal is worth $17.9 million and is fully guaranteed. The Steelers have a notoriously strong defense, featuring linebacker TJ Watt and defensive lineman Cam Heyward. Harmon is joining an elite squad that can dominate in the trenches.
Harmon had a one-on-one interview with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews, discussing what the process has been like since being drafted.
“No, it doesn’t feel real. I’m still getting used to it. Still trying to get my feet under me. Trying to learn from the vets,” Harmon said.
Harmon spent just one season with the Oregon Ducks, transferring from Michigan State in 2024. The defensive tackle had his best season with the Ducks, improving his draft stock and becoming a first-round pick. In 2023, Harmon had 45 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. The Steelers brought in a fierce competitor with Harmon.
“There’s no substitute for young talent,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said via the Steelers’ website. “You don’t have a chance to field a quality defense unless you’re stout up front. (Harmon) is a great guy who has the opportunity to look toward the likes of Cam Heyward and put his hand in that pile and be a significant contributor for years to come.”
Through Rookie Minicamp with the Steelers, Harmon was able to bond with his fellow rookies, getting to know them on and off the field. The defensive tackle also got to know the veterans in the building and appreciated getting the chance to learn from them.
Tomlin and the Steelers have gone 10 consecutive seasons without a losing season. Harmon is joining a team with a winning culture, despite not winning a playoff game since 2016. Harmon spoke about what he has learned about the culture of the team since the pre-draft process.
“There’s a lot of history behind this team here in this organization,” Harmon said. “They going to keep it real with you, keep it cutthroat with you, and they going to love on you too once you get in the building.”
Harmon appreciated the understanding that the organization had for his situation, as his mother, Tiffany Saine, was on life support and passed away after he told her that he was selected in the NFL Draft. He said the way the organization supported him demonstrates the care they have for the players.
The Steelers OTAs will kick off on May 27 and run through June 5. On June 10, the Steeler’s mandatory minicamp will begin. Although thus far the offseason program has been voluntary, the veterans have been present in the building.
Harmon has had the chance to meet Heyward, a player he looks up to. Heyward has been in the league since 2011 and is still a top player. With his longevity and leadership, Harmon is excited to learn from him throughout the process.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off the 2025 season on Sept. 7 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.