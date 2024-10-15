Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Shuts Down Dan Patrick's 12-Man Penalty Question: Ready To 'Move On'
It’s a topic that’s floated around social media since the Oregon Ducks’ nail-biting victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes: did Oregon coach Dan Lanning intentionally commit an obvious penalty to run out the clock? Many football enthusiasts and analysts are claiming Lanning intentionally put 12 athletes on the field during the second to last play of the game, leading to a penalty for illegal substitution against Jamaree Caldwell. That call shaved four seconds off the game clock, and forced Ohio State into a tricky situation with not much time left.
Lanning’s answer when asked during his weekly pregame press conference before Oregon’s trip to play Purdue sheds a little more light on the situation.
“(Jabbar Muhammad) wasn’t one on one, we actually had a safety on top. So, it’s called “dog” - when you play. But he wasn’t in an extremely tight coverage, but he was in “dog” coverage where he had a safety on top of him and there was a timeout before that. We spent an enormous amount of time on situations. There’s some situations that don’t show up very often in college football but this is one that, obviously, was something we had worked on. You can see the result,” Lanning said.
Though fairly evasive to the question, this appears to be more of an admission than a denial. Lanning admitting this is something the team has been working on alludes to the probability that Lanning and company indeed sought to have an extra defender on the play.
On a Wednesday appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Lanning said he was ready to move on from the strategy questions.
"I probably spent too much time on this on Monday and I know what answers we're looking for here but I got my dancing shoes on this morning Dan, so I'm not going to get into great depth on strategy," Lanning told Patrick. "I've paid attention to a lot of situations like that. I always think about the 49ers-Ravens Super Bowl and the holding penalty at the end of the game to run the clock out. I think as defensive coaches you're always trying to find ways to take advantage of the rules that exist."
"But I've asked my staff, I've asked our players, hey Ohio State game, that was awesome, we're on a short week. We got Purdue this week. Let's move on to Purdue. So I'm going to challenge myself to do the same thing," Lanning continued.
The play in question was the second to last play of the game. After Oregon’s final offensive drive led to a 19-yard field goal from Atticus Sappington, Oregon only led the Buckeyes by one point, 32-31. Lanning chose to let his defense have the final say instead of running out the clock on offense.
The Buckeyes’ started their final offensive drive on their own 25-yard line, and with ten seconds left on the clock, made it to Oregon's 43-yard line with a third down and 25-yards to go (10 yards out of field goal range). After a lengthy timeout like Lanning mentioned, the Ducks’ defense returned to the field and the 12 athletes played the snap. With an extra safety in coverage, the Buckeyes didn’t pick up any yardage, but were awarded 5-yards for the penalty. That left the Buckeyes six seconds on the clock to either kick a 55-yard field goal or quarterback Will Howard to throw a “hail mary." Howard confusingly went with a quarterback scramble, sliding on the turf, and giving the Ducks the win.
Many analysts are praising Lanning online for this move, including well-known sports media personality Dan Patrick and former coach Rick Neuheisel, who discussed Lanning on his radio show after the game.
“Here’s what I know about defensive coaches,” Neuheisel said. “They know every trick in the book.”
Neuheisel went on to share a similar situation he faced in his coaching career against Arizona State.
“Years ago, Arizona State against UCLA, when I was coaching at UCLA, put thirteen guys on the field on a second down and goal from the seven yard line with eight seconds left in the first half. Our quarterback couldn’t find anybody to throw to - threw it out of bounds. Of course the penalty, we get half the distance to the goal, but now it’s three seconds left in the half and we have to kick the field goal. So, they basically got us and it was thirteen guys on the field there,” Neuheisel said.
To Neuheisel and many others, Lanning seemed to be very much aware of this penalty trick. And as Lanning said “you can see the result,” Neuheisel also appreciates the presumed play making from the Ducks.
“Lanning had called time out, he saw the bunch. When you play bunches, which is three receivers clumped together, you usually play it in and out with somebody on the point. You’re going to be out leveraged on those if two receivers go in or two receivers go out. You’re going to have somebody that’s going to be in a leverage disadvantage. When you put another player on top of that bunch, that goes away. This was the twelfth player. The five yards were worth the five seconds. Brilliant by Oregon,” Neuheisel said.
ESPN College Gameday analyst Kirk Herbstreit also placed Lanning at the top of his weekly coach’s poll.
With Lanning’s sly confirmation of intentionality, we can presume this post on “X” (formerly Twitter) might have some merit:
