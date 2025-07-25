Ducks Digest

Updated Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns Quarterback Training Camp Stats

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition is ramping up, featuring rookie Dillon Gabriel. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback is showing off his accuracy while competing for the starting position with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Shedeur Sanders. Updated quarterback stats from the first two days of training camp.

Angela Miele

Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel celebrates a birthday before the Rose Bowl.
Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel celebrates a birthday before the Rose Bowl. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns are holding an open quarterback competition, featuring rookie Dillon Gabriel. The former Oregon Ducks player was selected in the third round of the draft, but he was not the only quarterback the Browns took. Gabriel is competing with three players in a tough quarterback competition.

In addition to Gabriel, the Cleveland Browns quarterback room features Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Shedeur Sanders. Each player has a chance to start, creating an intriguing competition. With training camp underway, ESPN Cleveland tracked the quarterback stats.

Training Camp Day 1

  • Gabriel: 7-7, 1 TD, 0 INT
  • Sanders: 3-8, 0 TD, 0 INT
  • Flacco: 5-5, 0 TD, 0 INT
  • Pickett: 6-7, 0 TD, 0 INT

Training Camp Day 2

  • Gabriel: 6-8, 1 TD, 0 INT
  • Sanders: 4-4, 0 TD, 0 INT
  • Flacco: 4-10, 0 TD, 0 INT
  • Pickett: 9-11, 0 TD, 1 INT

Combined Training Camp Stats

  • Gabriel: 13-15, 1 TD, 0 INT
  • Sanders: 7-12, 0 TD, 0 INT
  • Flacco: 9-15, 0 TD, 0 INT
  • Pickett: 15-18, 0 TD, 1 INT
May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) run a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Gabriel Through Two Days

On the first day of training camp, Gabriel led the second-team offense, and on the second day, he split second and third-team reps with Sanders. Through two days, Gabriel is showing his accuracy, and was the only quarterback to throw a touchdown. 

On the first day when Gabriel earned second team reps, Sanders took third team. Flacco and Pickett, as the two veterans, have been the only quarterbacks to lead the first-team offense.

Browns’ coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated that there will be a rotation, but Gabriel is trending in a positive direction. As one of the most accurate passers over two days, and taking second-team reps, the former Ducks quarterback could be setting himself up for success.

“I know it will get reported on who’s in there first, and it may change,” Stefanski told the media after Wednesday's practice. “It will change tomorrow. So I caution you to read too much into it until we get much later on in the process.”

As Gabriel continues to show his accuracy, only throwing two incompletions in two days, he could see first-team reps down the line.

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski calls a play during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Possible Quarterback Competition Timeline

Stefanski and the Browns staff have not indicated when they will name a starting quarterback. For now, the quarterbacks are each getting a fair shot and control their destiny, but there are potentially important dates to look toward.

The first date will be on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers. While the team may not have a true starting quarterback, the preseason will be a crucial time for Gabriel and his teammates. It will be the first time the quarterbacks can come close to the speed of a regular season game, and help indicate where the players stand. If Gabriel performs well against the Panthers, he could rise in the depth chart.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The second will be ahead of the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Browns and Eagles will have joint practices, and the quarterback reps will likely be much more telling then.

Gabriel has shown with the Oregon Ducks that he can lead teams to success and be an accurate quarterback. The Browns selected him in the third round, and now he has the chance to show he was worth the pick. 

No matter who starts week one against the Cincinnati Bengals, as Gabriel continues to put in the work, the Browns could always make a quarterback switch throughout the season.

Published
