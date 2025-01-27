Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Candidates: Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton, Buckeyes' Matt Guerrieri
Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left the Buckeyes program in a surprising turn of events, accepting the same job with the Penn State Nittany Lions and coach James Franklin. Knowles' decision has left Ohio State coach Ryan Day with a decision. Who will the Buckeyes hire as their next defensive coordinator?
Oregon Ducks safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton was listed by On3's Pete Nakos as an early candidate for the job. Hampton joined Oregon coach Dan Lanning in Eugene after Lanning's first season with the Ducks, and the secondary coach made an immediate impact.
Chris Hampton, Oregon Ducks
Penn State took a coach from a Big Ten opponent in Ohio State, so who's to say the Buckeyes won't try to hire co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton away from Oregon? Ohio State running back coach Carlos Locklyn spent two seasons with the Ducks before being hired by the Buckeyes.
In 2022, the Oregon defense allowed 27.4 points per game. Hampton, Lanning and Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi helped work to lower that number to 16.5 in 2023. Oregon's undefeated regular season was led in part by a defensive unit that allowed 19 points per game in 2024.
According to 247Sports' rankings, Chris Hampton is the No. 1 recruiter for assistant coaches in the class of 2025.
Matt Guerrieri, Ohio State Buckeyes
Currently the Ohio State safeties coach, Matt Guerrieri has been a popular name on many lists to replace Jim Knowles as the Buckeyes defensive coordinator. At 35 years old, Guerrieri has an impressive coaching resume, spending 10 seasons at Duke before working as a senior advisor and analyst at Ohio State.
He spent one season at Indiana as their co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach and then returned to coach the Buckeyes safeties in 2024. At Ohio State's national championship celebration, Day called Guerrieri "a star in the making."
The Buckeyes were spending $2.2 million on Knowles, who will reportedly earn a salary of $3.1 million per year while coaching at Penn State. Will they spend that much on their next defensive coordinator?
Tim Walton, Ohio State Buckeyes
Tim Walton is the Buckeyes secondary coach, and he would be a much more experienced option for Day.
Walton was hired by Ohio State in 2022 after spending 11 seasons coaching in the NFL. He was primarily a secondary coach, but he spent one season as the defensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams under coach Jeff Fisher. Prior to his time in the NFL, Walton had a 14-year career as a college coach. Walton has experience as defensive coordinator, holding the position at both Miami and Memphis.
Both Walton and Guerrieri would offer stability and continuity for a defense that helped win the national championship. Will Walton's experience give him the edge in Day's decision making?
Anthony Campanile, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers coach Anthony Campanile was also listed by On3's Pete Nakos as a candidate for the Ohio State defensive coordinator. Campanile has spent time in the college ranks at Rutgers and Boston College before working with as the linebackers coach for Miami Dolphins and coach Brian Flores.
According to Nakos, Campanile has received interested from multiple college programs about their defensive coordinator openings during the offseason. Campanile currently works with Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who has also been a rumored name
