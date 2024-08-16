Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson Injury Update: When Will Las Vegas Raiders Rookie Return?
Jackson Powers-Johnson was an integral part to the Oregon Ducks Football offensive line during the 2023 season as well as an ambassador. Now, the Las Vegas Raiders are hoping former center turned left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson can do the same with their struggling line. However, Powers-Johnson hasn’t seen a lick of NFL training camp due to a concussion he suffered during sanctioned team activities.
That trend ended Wednesday as Powers-Johnson was taken off the Physically Unable to Perform list. He was supposed to practice in a limited capacity during the Raiders’ Wednesday in-stadium practice. He is not expected to play during the Raiders’ contest versus the Dallas Cowboys this Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
According to USA Today, Raiders’ coach Antonio Pierce said there’s work to be done to get Powers-Johnson “ramped up” for the season. Powers-Johnson is expected to switch from his usual center position to left guard, which he needs to get comfortable in.
“He has a few weeks,” Pierce said. “We’ve got a few weeks before the game.”
Pierce also confirmed that Powers-Johnson would probably not be the immediate starter for the Raiders.
“I think it’s always smart with rookies not to rush him,” Pierce said. “First of all, it's a learning curve, then it’s getting in there and getting back into practice shape and game shape. So, he’s got a way to go and I think he’s done a good job off to the side on his own. Now he’s back, he’s off PUP and we’re excited to have him back.”
In anticipation for their first game versus the Los Angeles Chargers at Sofi Stadium, former Chicago Bear Cody Whitehair is taking reps at left guard. Whitehair was with the bears from 2016 till 2023. During his time in Chicago, Whitehair also faced the challenge of moving from center to left guard. Whitehair was a Pro-Bowl selection for center in 2018. He was released from the Bears in February of 2024 before signing a one year free agent deal with the Raiders.
The Raiders are hoping Powers-Johnson can turn around their poor offensive line performance of years past. Powers-Johnson was a second round selection for Las Vegas, at pick number 44 overall.
At Oregon, Powers-Johnson studied both sides of the line, but specialized at center. He was the first Duck and PAC-12 athlete to win the Rimington Trophy for the nation’s best center and was a unanimous All-American. He led FBS centers overall with an 84.3 rating from Pro Football Focus. He allowed zero sacks and one pressure in 471 pass-blocking shots during the 2023 season.
So Duck fans, you won’t be able to see Powers-Johnson hit the field for the Raiders during this preseason game. However, keep an eye out for the Raiders’ last preseason contest versus the San Francisco 49rs at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, August 23rd to see if Powers-Johnson gets his first shot at NFL competition.
